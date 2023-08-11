LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on what you must do to protect yourself. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that will burden you. Surround yourself with people who have your best interests at heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let anyone decide for you. A take-charge attitude will give you the momentum to recognize what’s best for you and follow your plans. Base your actions on facts, not emotions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t fold under pressure or give in to someone who tempts you. Kick back, take a break and spend downtime with someone who respects and loves you for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — When faced with a need for a quick decision, get the facts and use common sense. Procrastination will cause regret and friction with someone you love and respect. Don’t fear change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Pay attention to how you feel and look; it will help you remain the go-to person in your circle. Refuse to let anyone weasel their way into your territory. Call a spade a spade.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do something that makes you feel good. Be the one to start a movement that draws awareness to a worthy cause. An issue someone has will lead to controversy if you don’t act fast.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let bygones be bygones, and go about your business. You’ll achieve far more if you do your own thing and offer others the same right. Make self-improvement and love your priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Give your all, and you’ll get your way. An opportunity that offers a stellar lifestyle is apparent. Take the initiative to line up those you want by your side.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Sign up for activities that interest you, and socialize with people who share your interests. A makeover will make you stand out and boost your morale. Love and romance will enhance your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone will be misleading if given the opportunity. Ask questions and follow through when you are confident that the outcome will favor you. Protect against situations that result in health risks.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen to the information you receive from someone who has the inside scoop, and it will help you clear your head and divert a costly mistake. Make self-esteem and personal growth your priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of plans may not be welcome, but the outcome will give you something to consider. Don’t act in haste; go over every detail and make decisions based on facts.
Washington County's LARGEST GUN SHOW
Located in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
We stock approx. 300 new and used handguns, rifles and shotguns.
We also sell ammo and hunting licenses.
Contact us for a price quote before you buy!
Public Welcome - Lots of FREE Parking
We are a small company that strives to satisfy every customer and shares your value for honest work. We have over 40 years combined experience in heating, electrical, heating, air conditioning, and more in Fayette County, PA and beyond.
We proudly provide a full array of heating and cooling …
Henry & Stewart Audiology has been family owned and operated since its conception by Loris Stewart in 1978 under the name Hearing Health Care Center. Now, over 30 years later, her son Dr. James K. Stewart, Au.D, CCC-A continues the tradition of professional friendly service. With the hel…
Penn Line Service, headquartered in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, is a privately held, employee-owned company with diverse operations in energy and infrastructure. Founded upon the simple notion of “fair dealing and good work“, we believe we are only as good as our last job. We’…
Enjoy life in your new custom designed home. Family owned and operated since 1972. Walk through our model homes on display.
Custom Modulars
Sectionals
Singlewides
Complete construction
Financing Assistance
Parts & Supply Store
Located in Uniontown, Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is a pre-owned dealer that provides customers with a complete automotive experience at competitive prices. Alpha Xtreme AutoPlex is dedicated to customer satisfaction and we have provided you with a map, as well as our address and phone number to h…
Crushed Stone • Gravel PA State Certified Limestone Delivery Available • Tailgating
Bullskin Stone and Lime LLC. has become one of the premier quarries in southwestern Pennsylvania. Our high quality, State Approved aggregates, a new crushing plant, o…
Employee Owned & Operated
We have towing services to our shop and will provide you with a free estimate. We accept all major credit cards for your convenience.
Our services include:
Transmission Service including:
Re…
809-B Blackstone Rd Route 119 South, Connellsville, PA 15425
+1(724)628-9720
Connellsville Memorials Strives to Memorialize Your Loved One
When a loved one passes away, it is an emotional and stressful time for family and friends. The professionals at Connellsville Memorials want to ease the emotional distress on your family by offering well-crafted monuments,…
Uniontown Detailing offers a car care solution for all types of vehicles and their owner’s needs. We specialize in offering customized solutions to satisfy every type of budget. Our customer is our number one priority, therefore your vehicle only receives the highest level …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.