LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Agree only to changes that benefit you. Getting involved in someone’s dilemma will cost you. Set boundaries and limit spending. Call the shots instead of letting others dictate what you can do.
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 12:07 AM
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Share your thoughts, listen to reason and adjust your plans to ensure success. Your dedication and drive will make others take note and respect you for your insight. Trust your instincts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Call on those who have something to offer. Work with people who understand your agenda and support your vision. The bonds you form today will encourage you to focus on what’s important to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Realistic expectations will be necessary. Let your imagination run wild but know when to rein things in. A positive change will have a powerful impact on your future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Learn from an expert, not from a wannabe. Don’t lose sight of your ultimate goal. Personal gain is apparent and will boost your confidence. Pay attention to detail and work hard.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions, keep your mind alert and act decisively. Simplicity and moderation will be necessary to avoid burnout. Adjust your life to lower stress and encourage peace of mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set high standards and don’t budge. Don’t expect others to follow your lead. Protect your assets, possessions and peace of mind. Let charm and intelligence guide you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stand your ground, don’t buy into other people’s demands and check your ego at the door when entering a debate. Don’t follow others; take the path that suits you best.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Be secretive regarding the changes you want to make. Take care of essential details yourself. Personal gain is apparent if you follow the rules and take the path that suits your needs.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Remove yourself from unstable situations. Think your plans through from beginning to end, and you’ll get the results you desire. Don’t let someone else do your thinking for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put time and effort into preparation and execute your plans with finesse. Don’t let overthinking lead to mistakes or doubts. Someone will be quick to interfere with your goals. Do what’s best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Get the facts. Refuse to let your emotions lead you astray. Joint ventures or overspending will leave you scrambling. Be inventive, and you’ll come up with a foolproof plan.
