LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid anyone who brings you down or takes advantage of you. Taking on too much will make matters worse. Be a good listener, and you’ll gain perspective regarding personal possibilities.
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 8:21 AM
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 7:50 am
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 8:21 AM
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid anyone who brings you down or takes advantage of you. Taking on too much will make matters worse. Be a good listener, and you’ll gain perspective regarding personal possibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ve got more going for you than you realize. Don’t hesitate to speak your mind and set your plans in motion. Discipline and research will get you where you want to go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Avoid getting roped into someone else’s agenda. Be clear about your position, and you’ll shake off any backlash. Romance is favored. Take action and be open to new experiences.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ve got plenty of options. Open your eyes, discuss your plans with knowledgeable people and push for changes that make your life easier. Don’t jeopardize your health or position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take charge and finish what you start. Action will set you apart from those who prefer to talk a lot and produce very little. Trying to buy love or favors will cost you dearly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Quicken the pace, speak up and aim to make a difference. Your vision is grand, but cutting corners wherever possible will be necessary to maximize your efficiency. Reach out to a friend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself, and you’ll avoid getting into an intellectual disagreement. Pay attention to your health. Put your energy into something creative that soothes your soul.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take on whatever comes your way with a determined attitude. You can make a difference if you adjust your lifestyle. Let your heart lead the way and your actions speak for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do only what you can, even if someone tries to guilt you into taking on more. Know your limitations and strengths. A trendy new look will boost your confidence.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Express your thoughts, expand your mind and make changes to improve your lifestyle. Optimize your skills to suit what’s trending. Concentrate on work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay attention to what’s happening at home and in personal relationships. Listen carefully. Honesty will lead to better choices. Self-awareness and improvement will increase your confidence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your mind wander, and you’ll find a way to make your dreams come true. Step outside your comfort zone; an exciting turn of events will help you revamp your long-term plans. Discuss your needs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.