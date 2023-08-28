VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make a change only for the right reason. Discipline and patience will be essential when dealing with difficult people and situations. Networking functions are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Aim to positively impact those around you. Your attitude will affect your momentum as you move toward your objective. Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll make an impact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let the small stuff get to you. Concentrate on your accomplishments and build better relationships with people who share your concerns. A minimalist attitude will thwart temptation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A strict budget and serious talks will help you save money. Have a fact sheet ready for anyone who wishes to oppose your financial plan. Find ways to cut surplus expenses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your energy into completing what you set out to accomplish. A change at home will help you lower your overhead and encourage you to rethink your current lifestyle. Share your feelings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Work on something you wish to achieve. Set high standards and refuse to let outsiders stop you from reaching your goal. Now’s the time to seize the moment!
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let anyone limit what you can achieve. Set your goals and remain steadfast until you reach your expectations. A financial gain is apparent if you utilize your connections.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Helping a cause you believe in will lift your spirits and encourage you to do more. Take responsibility for your happiness, and change what is no longer working for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Simplify your life. Focus on being truthful, taking care of responsibilities and avoiding uncomfortable situations. Emotions will skyrocket if you get into a debate with someone close to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take time to substantiate your findings or confirm what others tell you before you act. Not everyone will be on your team. Do what you can to improve your relationships and overall health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Gather details and consider your options for investments and home improvements. Keep an open mind, listen to what others say and make changes based on common sense and affordability.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t make promises you cannot keep. If you monitor your schedule carefully, you’ll maintain a good reputation and the confidence of those dependent on you. Put your energy where it counts.
