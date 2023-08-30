VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what you want to achieve. Take pride in what you do, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Consistency will be crucial.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Adjustments that make your life easier will pay off. Fine-tune your schedule to accommodate the activities, people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Participate and make a difference. Going above and beyond the call of duty at home or work will result in recognition. Fine-tune your life. Don’t just sit back and observe; do something!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — At the first sign of confusion or danger, back away and rethink your strategy. Protect your reputation. Pay attention to how you present yourself and what you hope to accomplish.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Set your sights on what’s meaningful to you, and you’ll discover a unique way to make a difference. Pay attention to investments, cost increases and money management.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to how you present yourself to others. Don’t feel obligated to give in to an overbearing person. Be precise regarding what you want. You have more power than you realize.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stop stressing out and start talking. A heart-to-heart discussion will resolve troubling issues. An honest assessment regarding shared expenses will help redistribute responsibilities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Dig deep, and don’t move until you have exhausted all the possibilities. Follow the rules, handle your responsibilities and stand behind your word. A straightforward approach will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Network, get out with friends or sign up for something rejuvenating. Self-care and mixing business with pleasure will pay off. An unexpected change at home will cause trepidation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Move forward with caution. Be wary of manipulative individuals trying to take advantage of you. A physical outlet will ease stress and help you make better decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your mind wander, and you’ll come up with a great idea. Share your thoughts with someone who can help you. Working in conjunction with others will be entertaining and helpful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take nothing for granted. Do what others expect you to do and get what you want in writing. Offer only what’s possible and be clear regarding alternatives you may want to implement.
