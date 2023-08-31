VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be open to new beginnings, pursue knowledge and connect with people who have something to offer. Use your imagination and expand your mind, interests and friendships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out to someone in need and do your part to make a difference. A chance to earn more money using your skills and experience will manifest. Adapt your skills to take advantage of an opportunity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Ask questions, find out what’s trending and make adjustments to ensure you get the most out of what’s happening around you. Taking advantage of an opportunity will require strategic timing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take note of how others act and what they say. Focus on what you can accomplish and refuse to let anyone use emotional manipulation to throw you off your game.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Organize your space, pass along what you no longer use and simplify your life. An investment opportunity is apparent. Put together a plan that helps you reduce debt. Avoid overindulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Sit tight, even if someone prompts you to make a move. Busy yourself taking care of important details. Keep your plans simple and affordable. Don’t try to please others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Show some bravado. Think outside the box, and you’ll attract attention and interest from someone who understands your goal. Trust in yourself, and you’ll feel good about your chosen path.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay more attention to your health and appearance. Spend time with a loved one. Mix business with pleasure, and seek out like-minded people. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Use your imagination to devise a plan that puts you in the spotlight. Speak up and enjoy talking to people who want to participate in your plans. Their input will stimulate your mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your head down, and don’t look up until you feel you have accomplished enough. Don’t get into a debate or let someone interfere with your goal. Go about your business and don’t look back.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make your time and effort count. You can make a difference by directing your energy wisely. Call on experts if necessary. Express your desires, and don’t be afraid to make a big move.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Revise how you handle your money, health and joint ventures. Communication will be the key to getting things done right the first time. Jump at an opportunity to diversify your skills.
