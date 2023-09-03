VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Gather information that you need, then begin your adventure. Heading down a path that excites you will give you hope for a better future. Attend events conducive to fact-finding and networking.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You will pay a price if you give in to someone to avoid controversy. Distance yourself from demanding requests and put your energy into something that offers hope and joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — The changes you implement will work out well. Focus on what makes you content with life. Be the master of your universe. Use your skills to improve the world and boost your passion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of your health and reputation. Refuse to let anyone redirect your energy into something you don’t like. Do your homework and reject questionable plans. Spend time with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’re sitting on a gold mine of knowledge, skills and experience. Know your worth and focus on positive results. Less criticism and more action will lead to your success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider your options and think about who you want to include in your next transformation. Refuse to let anyone rain on your parade or lure you into something unwise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A plan, coupled with a steady pace, will add to your stability and bring you closer to the lifestyle you long for. Refuse to jeopardize your health, financial well-being or relationships over petty concerns.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Revamp your routine to satisfy your needs. Take better care of your physical and mental health; you’ll boost confidence and ease stress. Make a point to show enthusiasm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Choose the most inviting path. Don’t let your emotions run wild. A physical outlet will ease stress and keep you out of trouble. Work to improve an important relationship.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refuse to take part in gossip or reveal someone’s secrets. Work on self-improvement, not on dismantling someone’s reputation or position. Personal growth and romance are favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Observe what others are doing before you align yourself with someone who doesn’t share your objective. Put the changes you want in place and enjoy what you accomplish. Don’t hold back.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Digest what’s happening before you respond. Overreacting will make matters worse and can have costly consequences. Plan to do something exhilarating to clear your head.
