VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a mental picture of how you see your life unfolding and turn it into a reality. Talk is cheap, but actions will show you mean business. Refuse to let someone's negativity get to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to where your money goes. Don't feel pressured to make an investment or donation or to pay someone's way. Concentrate on your well-being and physical fitness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Use your knowledge and skills to help others. Team up with someone who can offer you something of value in return. Your patience, insight and discipline will garner respect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Move forward cautiously. Not everyone is on your side. Refuse to let anyone lure you down a rabbit hole. Think positively, but don't let others decide your fate. Do what's best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Share your thoughts, shed light on situations and adjust to trends. Go with the flow. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place, and you'll have nothing to worry about.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy where it will help you the most. Say no to persuasive people encouraging you to behave poorly or get involved in something that doesn't appeal to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll gain momentum if you set your sights on something that interests you. Consider your skills and qualifications and how to use them most effectively. Don't settle for less.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something to lift your spirits. Get those endorphins working; you'll accomplish something spectacular. A healthy lifestyle change will point you in the right direction. Share your thoughts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Networking, researching and communicating will work to your benefit. Don't ignore an unexpected opportunity. Your timing is good, but don't miss out on a chance to explore something interesting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't share secrets. Get your plans ready before revealing your agenda. Jealousy will rear its ugly head. Don't waste your time doing something for someone who doesn't appreciate you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let anything stop you. Use your intelligence and creativity to develop alternatives that will help you explore your options and map out a plan of attack.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be cautious when someone asks for something. Question what's entailed and consider the impact it can have on your responsibilities. Offer suggestions rather than committing to something stressful.
