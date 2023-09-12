VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look at your options, decide what you want to achieve and don’t waste time on trivialities. Take the path that will get you where you want to go, even if it is the road less traveled.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Go where you feel most welcome or pursue something that makes you feel helpful and good about yourself. Dedicate your time to making a difference and doing things your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be a friendly observer, but don’t get involved in something that might jeopardize your time, position or reputation. Dedicate your time and skills to worthwhile improvements and contributions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Have confidence in yourself and what you can accomplish. Walk away from negativity and misleading people. Think for yourself, learn to say no and love the person you choose to be.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Strive for perfection, get the most out of whatever situation you encounter and speak the truth. Open your doors to those who need help, but don’t pay for someone else’s mistake.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set a budget and ease stress. Put time and effort into how you represent yourself. Build the life you want and seek out people you feel comfortable being around.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get in the game and have some fun. Explore what’s possible and affordable. Distance yourself from frivolous people eager to part you from your cash, position or reputation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Do something exhilarating. Once you start, you’ll get into the groove and enjoy the process. A high-energy approach to life and love will help you tap into something you excel at.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stick close to home and protect yourself and your possessions from anyone trying to exploit you. Do your best and avoid appearing vulnerable to competitors.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Reach out to friends and relatives who share your sentiments; together, you will accomplish something to strengthen your bond. Watch out for people who don’t share your beliefs. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An orderly home and lifestyle will put your mind at ease. Ask an expert for input. A networking function, fundraiser or self-improvement project will inspire you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotional issues will surface if you jump into something prematurely. Be a responsible observer and spare yourself grief. Focus on self-improvement and tidying up loose ends.
