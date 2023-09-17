VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to what things cost before you sign up for something that isn’t budget-friendly. A day trip, social event or creative endeavor will prove inspirational.
Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Reach out and help someone. How you utilize your time will determine what others think of you. Be a participant instead of an observer, and you will gain respect.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get a foothold on the latest news. Having all the facts before you act will make the difference between success and failure. Reassess your relationships and adjust whatever isn’t working for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider what you want instead of attending to others’ demands. Put your energy into pursuits that enhance your ability to bring in more cash. Don’t let someone else map out your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t get angry; change what you don’t like. Use your knowledge and experience to help energize your plans. It’s OK to do things differently or to make financial gain your goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be a good listener. Put your physical needs and personal gain first before you give in to other people’s demands. Make self-esteem a priority. You will achieve your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to how you earn and handle money. Don’t share compromising information. Keep others guessing. Someone intrigued by you will become a valuable ally.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call in favors if it will help free up time to relax and enjoy the company of loved ones. A break will help improve your attitude. Be good to yourself and appreciate those who stand by your side.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t waste time satisfying someone else’s needs. Your happiness depends on following your heart and pursuing something that makes you happy. Put yourself first and you will achieve your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a position, lift limitations and drive home your goals. Stay focused on the process and use your skills and passion to help finish what you start. Don’t trust hearsay.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Establish what you want. Refuse to let anger eat up your time and cause you to miss out on an opportunity. Use your intelligence to find unique ways to work with what’s available to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Change only what’s necessary. Stick with what you know works and is financially sound. A healthy routine or a trendy new look will boost your morale. Time is on your side. Romance is in the stars.
