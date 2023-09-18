VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Set a goal and follow through. Invite change and opportunity, and new beginnings will help you flourish. Follow your dreams and mix and mingle with exuberant, passionate people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put your energy where it counts, and refuse to let anyone talk you into excessive spending. Improve what you have to offer. Stay current, and you’ll outsmart any competition you encounter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Your concern and emotional investment will spur you to get things running smoothly. Your effort will change how others think and react, pushing you to continue your mission.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 22) — Ask reliable people to assist you, and discard anyone who offers false information or uses chaos as a calling card. Aim to stabilize whatever situation you face.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A steady pace is your best option. Don’t share personal or financial information. Make a stabilizing domestic change, and you’ll feel less agitated by what others do or say.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get the facts before you react to something. An emotional situation will explode if you are too quick to judge. You will gain insight by being kind and generous, not by being hostile.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t limit your impact because you are afraid to say what’s on your mind. A direct approach will bring about positive change if you are friendly and offer suggestions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Gravitate toward someone you feel akin to, and work on your long-term plans. Nurture partnerships, adjust what’s necessary to enforce closer ties and focus on unity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t stop when you should keep working. Giving in to temptation will lead to regret. Refuse to let an emotional matter cost you. Stay focused on what matters most to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust your instincts over what someone tries to lead you to believe. Focus on home, family and what makes you happy and healthy. Keep the peace by doing your fair share and being willing to compromise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Simplify your life. Refuse to let money, joint ventures and unwise decisions leave you struggling. Embrace positive alternatives and seek out dynamic people. Conversations will prove fruitful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Set boundaries and a budget before you invest time or money in something or someone. Figure out what you want and expect from others before you agree to anyone’s demands. Protect your position.
