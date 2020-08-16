DEAR DR. FOX: I read your recent article concerning the Dutch government’s ban on future breeding of brachycephalic dogs, and wondered about your opinion of breeding dachshunds. Their original purpose as badger hunters necessitated their long, low shape, but I doubt they are utilized for this purpose anymore. Their conformation is subject to many painful physical ailments and injuries. Should we stop breeding dachshunds? I happen to love them, but I do worry about their spinal issues. — N.W., Hyde Park, New York
DEAR N.W.: You and I will be shunned at dog shows where these over-long and leg-deformed dogs of human creation are paraded. With their sprightly spirits, courageous natures and playful, devoted ways, many overlook these dogs’ vulnerability to spinal injuries.
Within every dog that has been genetically deformed through selective breeding, there is a captive dog-soul. They need to be liberated: There should be no more breeding of any kind of dog with extreme physical traits that can compromise health and well-being.
In the old days, hardworking dachshunds who injured themselves and whose backs gave out were simply shot, as were other breeds of hunting and working dogs. But when these breeds are bred for show purposes rather than competitions in-field — especially for tracking and rescue work — many attributes of canine intelligence and trainability may be lost, along with overall physical strength and resilience.
You happen to love dachshunds, and so do I! But love calls for responsibility, and in the name of loving such dogs, we should not perpetuate their suffering by continuing to condone their propagation. Breeders can select stockier, more compact animals and keep records as to the long-term health of any and all offspring from the dogs they breed — if they must.
CAT AND DOG INSURANCE SCAM
The Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association reports that U.S.-based drugmaker Zoetis entered the pet insurance market this spring in about half of the U.S with Pumpkin Insurance Services. Zoetis is the world’s largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock.
To date, only about 2% of cat and dog owners over the past few years have bought pet health insurance, and Zoetis is hoping to enter this market to expand its own drug and vaccine sales. But veterinarians protested, noting Pumpkin Insurance Services did not cover preexisting conditions and prevented veterinarians from choosing the right products for each patient.
Thanks to the AVMA and others, Zoetis “established an advisory board of veterinarians to ensure Pumpkin’s insurance schemes best serve patients, clients and veterinary teams.” The AVMA lists standards that each policy should meet at avma.org/policies/pet-health-insurance.
I have been highly critical in the past about such pet health insurance schemes, and urge clients to consult with their animals’ veterinarians. I have also questioned Zoetis’ marketing ethics and the undermining of public health by selling antibiotics banned for use on farmed animals in the U.S. to producers in other countries such as India. This adds to the now-global problem of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which make treatment of infections in humans and animals alike more challenging.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxVet.net.
