Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.