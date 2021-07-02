Fireworks, fun, music, pageantry and a great deal of American pride and patriotism will be on full display Sunday, when Waynesburg Lions Club presents its annual Greene County July 4 celebration.
This year’s event will begin as it has for many years - with the traditional pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. in the 4-H building at the county fairgrounds. Admission will be $6 for adults, and children eat for free.
Unlike years past, however, the event’s remaining activities will be held at Waynesburg Lions Club Park, across from the fairgrounds.
The decision to hold the majority of the celebration at the park was made following the change of venue forced upon the event’s planners last year.
“Because of COVID-19, the traditional event had to be greatly modified, so we agreed to hold the car show at the park while strictly adhering to all safety protocols,” said Eleanor Chapman, Lions Club secretary. “The show was such a success and people enjoyed having it at the park, so we thought, why not have the full event here in 2021?”
Other than the change of scenery, the July 4 Celebration will continue its long-running traditional activities.
Vintage, souped up or display-worthy vehicles can register for the annual car/truck/cycle show that will begin at 12 p.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Registration for the even will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Winners will be awarded trophies in several classes. The car show is sponsored by Fox Ford.
An official opening ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. with various activities, including the presentation of colors. The festivities will then continue with the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant.
The pageant is open to girls between the ages of 5 and 8. Contestants appear in patriotic sportswear and are interviewed on stage. The queen is determined by random drawing and receives a sash, crown, trophy and flowers. All pageant participants will receive an award.
This year the pageant will include seven participants.
The Ron Retzer Trio will perform on the park’s performance pavilion stage at 7 p.m.
The celebration will once again conclude with a fireworks display, which will begin at dusk.
Waynesburg Lions Club will also provide food concessions for sale during the daylong event. Wagon rides will also be available from noon to 2 p.m.
Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend. Chapman said everyone attending is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, call 724-627-5284.
