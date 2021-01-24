It’s true what they say, every rose has its thorn, every head has its tail, every yin has its yang and every Cheech has its Chong.
It’s also true that every act of fun has its consequence. In the case of a night with too much drinking, the consequence is a morning hangover.
Even the most masochistic person in the world doesn’t enjoy a hangover--waking up with a pounding headache, light sensitivity so bad that the soft glow of a candle feels like a prison search light in your eyes, you’re so dehydrated that you feel the need for someone to invent a Gatorade IV drip because if you swallow anything other than your poisoned saliva, you’ll likely chuck it back up.
It’s easy to calculate the amount of money it costs for you to get drunk, which is roughly $25 when you factor in the $19 for a 30-pack of Milwaukee’s Best Ice and $4.50 for half a bottle of Tortilla Tequila Gold. Of course, I’m not including limes and salt and those shots of cloudy moonshine your friend bought off a guy from the back of a carpet van.
However, Rehabs.com recently conducted a survey of 3,050 adults about how much they would pay for an instant hangover cure.
Now, before you celebrate by reaching in your desk drawer for your bottle of rum or ripping the bottle of bourbon out of its duct-taped cocoon under your home-office chair, know that the survey is for a “hypothetical hangover cure,” which is the equivalent of window shopping for a yacht right after purchasing your Powerball ticket.
I’ll touch upon the deceptive nature of the survey a little later because the results of the survey itself are, quite frankly, mind boggling to me and that’s not because of my electrolyte imbalance due to last night’s gin-filled-balloon fight.
According to the email sent to me, the average Pennsylvania would pay $61 for an instant hangover cure.
Why $61? I don’t know; they didn’t say why and didn’t point out why the total wasn’t rounded down to $60 because $61 sounds too odd and too specific.
Keep in mind, though, polls can be quite deceptive as the pollsters do need to disclose some information on how the poll was conducted, specifically what state of mind those being polled were in because the same person could give different answers like in the following…
Sober and not hungover: “Well, I haven’t been hungover since the day after my bachelor party or maybe the day after my wedding--wait, the day of my wedding...well, one of those days. So, I’d probably pay $20 for an instant hangover cure because I’m saving money for a divorce lawyer.”
Drunk: “I’d pay nothing, man! I’m going to be good, good, so good...in fact, I can do anything! Hold my beer while I run through this brick wall--you’ll see!”
Hungover: “No so loud! An instant hangover cure? I’d pay $60 because I’m running late for my air-traffic-controller job. I’ll actually throw in an extra dollar if the cure gets the taste of alley cat out of my mouth.”
The study goes further to show how much money people from other states would pay for the magic hangover cure that doesn’t exist.
For example, people in Louisiana (or Louisianans or Louisianites or Louises?) would pay $83 for the cure, but those from Maine (Mainers, Mainians, Maniacs?) would pay the lowest amount of $15 for “Hangover-B-Gone”--I’m working on a name because I want to cash in on this whenever it happens.
As baffling as the $61 Pennsylvanians are willing to pay for “HangOver and Out Elixir,” the fact that they can’t explain the differences in the price people in different states are willing to pay is odd as the study didn’t attempt to find out why there’s a difference.
Perhaps it’s because some states drink more alcohol than others and can handle a hangover.
According to a study by Vinepair.com (yes, I’m doing way more research than this column deserves) Pennsylvania consumes 25.2 million gallons of booze every year and is 5th in the country, Maine consumes 3.3 million gallons of alcohol and places 39th and Louisiana consumes 9.7 million gallons and places 23rd.
You know what, that really didn’t help my theory at all, so never mind. Maybe I’ll just stick to how people were feeling when questioned.
Yet again, the Hungover Potion #9 is purely hypothetical, but the Rehabs.com only offered the advice to avoid hangovers by not drinking in the first place or getting help if you can’t stop drinking, which should have been obvious by the name Rehabs.com.
But for everyone else, I will now reveal to you that my years of research has brought me to a real hangover prevention cure, and it’s relatively free and distant-relatively simple.
For every alcoholic drink you have, you must follow it up with a glass of water.
The only drawback is the fact that after the first few drinks, you’ll be visiting the bathroom every 10 minutes or so throughout the entire night and people will start questioning you about the size of your prostate.
It’s a small price to pay, but at least the price isn’t $60…$61, if you want that alley-cat taste out of your mouth.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
