Fellas, I know prom season has come and gone so maybe this week’s column would have been more appropriate for that special time.
Of course, not all proms are set on the same day,, and maybe this column is of more appropriate for Father’s Day. So, today is the most appropriate time to talk about your sons and daughters dating and how you should act.
The subject of dating is one that I have written about many times in the past. I think I did it as more of a guide map for my 11-year-old stepdaughter’s future therapist to follow and pinpoint where everything went wrong in her psychological development.
Anyway, I’ve made it a point to tell Emma, my stepdaughter, that the day when one of these disgusting boys arrives at my front door to meet my wife and me before a date (a date that I’ll either accompany them on or follow them very closely with surveillance equipment), he’ll first be met by me drinking hard bourbon and sharpening a samurai sword in a cloud of cigar smoke.
You may think it’s all for intimidation, but you’re wrong. The bourbon and cigar is just for my relaxation from the stress of seeing my little girl on a date.
The samurai sword, however, is for intimidation purposes only; of course, if the date doesn’t come out of the car and honks the horn for the girl to come out, then his parents better have car insurance that covers “scratches” from ancient Japanese weapons.
Now, one would think field-stripping and cleaning a pistol or a rifle would be more intimidating, but you’re wrong.
When someone sees you have a gun, they can only assume you have, well, a few other guns. When someone sees you have a samurai sword, then they honestly have no clue what else you have in the house.
“You better treat my little girl right, Kyle, or do you want to see the dungeon – I mean, the basement?” I always say in my best Batman voice in the mirror because I have a feeling the little punk’s name is going to be Kyle.
Also, that’s the only coherent sentence you should say to Kyle throughout the exchange; the remainder of the time, you should stay silent and only answer in grizzled grunts.
It’s important to never break eye contact with Kyle either – even when your wife can’t stop yammering about how beautiful your daughter looks. Just grunt in agreement, and you’ll be fine.
Now, this idea appealed to my brother, my brother from another mother and my brother in-law, who want to join in on this activity when Kyle comes a knockin’.
Not only are they welcome, but we’re all going to my brother’s house when my niece starts dating, and we will do the same thing because it takes a village to raise a child, and we’re very much the village people ... oh, wait ...
Anyway, my idea didn’t sit well with Emma for the obvious reason that such actions would embarrass her away from dating and make her flee into a convent. In that scenario, mission accomplished.
Emma added that doing such a thing to her and my niece would be unfair because I have a nephew, too, and my brother from another mother has a son, and they wouldn’t be treated like the girls in the family.
Well, she’s right. In fact, the boys would get it much worse.
That’s because when the boys say they’re heading out on a date with a special someone, we tell them to be safe, have a good time, don’t destroy the car and don’t do anything stupid, which is open to interpretation with implications from ending up at a police station that night or ending up in a hospital nine months later.
The difference between boys and girls, you see, is after we get word from the girl’s parents that the boy didn’t treat the girl right, the boy is going to be chased around the yard with the samurai sword.
That’s 13th century Japanese-style parenting for you.
Now, you can call that sexist, unfair, old-fashioned and possibly criminal, but when it comes down to it, a father will go to such extremes to protect their little girls and make sure their little boys don’t grow up to be marauding misfits out of “A Clockwork Orange.”
So, with that, I salute all you dads out there and wish for you to keep your drinks stiff, keep your cigars lit, keep your samurai swords sharp, keep your surveillance equipment up to date and have a Happy Father’s Day!
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
