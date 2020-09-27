I remember as a child being in my grandfather’s basement, perplexed at seeing all the mason jars full of canned food. There were jars filled with liquid and food items like green beans, peaches, peppers, tomatoes, Snickers bars--you name it.
So, one day after choking down a vinegar-drenched Almond Joy bar, I decided to ask why he canned and stored food in his basement.
I learned two things that day. First, during the Great Depression, saving and storing food was something people had to do to survive during hard times, and that practice carried over to modern times. Second, even though it’s in the name, the Great Depression wasn’t that great at all.
Since then, I have been fascinated by trends carrying over to current culture from such hard times (along with a taste for canned vinegar-soaked candy bars).
Only recently, I noticed such budding practices with our current pandemic that will, for better or for worse, surely echo into the future.
I think the most obvious trend will come from the things that grew in significant value over the past several months due to supplies running short or running out.
Obviously I’m talking about toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Right off the bat, expect to see those items to be well stocked to downright hoarded in many, many homes not even in the future, but in the present day.
I can picture my future grandson asking me why I have a room dedicated to toilet paper with tears in his eyes because I swatted his hand with a ruler when he tried to put his greasy little mitts on my precious two-ply mountain.
“Listen, Cornelius,” I’ll say because I plan to address all my grandchildren as Cornelius--even the girls. “May 19, 2020. It was a taco Tuesday in our house and while we had plenty of corn tortillas and refried beans, we only had half a roll of TP for the house to share. Never again!”
Also, when it comes to hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes at Grandpa Hofmann’s house, you use them sparingly because you never know when the shelves will go empty.
“Did you just touch your face, Cornelius?” I’ll scream at my granddaughter. “Come here and get your three drops of Purell. When you’re done scrubbing your hands until they’re red, take this single disinfectant wipe and scrub everything you touched--use both sides of the wipe and don’t stop until the entire wipe is dry or totally stained in filth!”
Yeah, I’m going to be an awesome grandpa because the filter between my brain and mouth will be totally disintegrated by that point. Plus, I’ll take the grandkids to the virtual museum on occasion.
“Grandpa,” Cornelius #3 will say. “What are people doing in that picture?”
“What?,” I’ll ask, confused because I thought I was standing in line at the virtual bank. “Oh, that’s called handshaking. That’s what was done before elbow bumping and shoe slapping; it was a way to greet people, close a deal or slip money to a waiter if you wanted a good table next to crab legs at the all-you-can-eat buffet.”
“What’s an all-you-can-eat buffet?”
“Quiet, Cornelius! Grandpa needs his cry time.”
But what I really can’t wait to see are all the Corneliuses (or Corneliui?) growing up, getting their online degrees and heading out into the work(from home)force.
“How was your first day on the job, Cornelius?” I’ll ask.
“You should know because you were in the same room the entire time, grandpa.”
“Yes, but I was busy the whole time with grocery shopping, sleeping, buying toilet paper, catching a Broadway show, sleeping and doing my taxes and taking a quick nap.”
Of course, we’re still in the midst of this pandemic, so I predict there are still more new practices and regulations that will carry over into the culture of the next generation and the culture of generations to come.
Let’s just hope they’ll enjoy disinfectant-treated candy bars.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
