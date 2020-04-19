A familiar tune in the past few weeks is being diligent with personal hygiene by pretty much staying as sterile as a brain surgeon about to conduct a craniectomy and staying twice as drunk, too.
So, of course, the general public does what it does best during these trying situations, which is lawfully looting the local stores for milk, bread and toilet paper like we’re in the path of a widow-maker blizzard.
However, the number one item disappearing from the shelves is hand sanitizer. Actually, it’s probably second, but I think it’s more appropriate and more fun to say that toilet paper takes the No. 2 spot.
Anyway, imagine you’re shopping (or, as I now call it, a “supply run”) and you know that you desperately need hand sanitizer because there’s no other way to clean your hands, but the shelves are totally bare of hand sanitizer – even that crap that’s heavily scented to smell like something that doesn’t really smell like that scent is gone.
At that point, most people would panic, a few people will picnic, but there are those resourceful folks out there who know a thing or two and decide to go on the internet to look up a thing or two because otherwise they’re as clueless as the people picnicking during a pandemic.
“How do you make homemade hand sanitizer?” you ask Google or Siri or Alexa or Scary Phone Computer That Talks Back, if you’re over the age of 80.
It’s easy, according to the internet. All you need to do is mix rubbing alcohol with aloe vera gel and you have an abundance of homemade hand sanitizer.
For the next supply run, you add aloe vera lotion and rubbing alcohol to your list along with other necessary items like batteries, toilet paper, microwave popcorn, a cotton candy machine and hatchets.
However, your gut sinks when both the aloe vera gel supply as well as all the rubbing alcohol is gone; then you want to go and just see if they restocked hand sanitizer, but you get that sinking feeling again that you just missed it as evident by the assaulted store employee on the ground next to an empty box of hand sanitizer.
At that point, things start feeling real because you haven’t actually sanitized your hands for a week.
Thank goodness we live in a day and age where you can access the internet on your cellphone and figure out what you need to purchase to make your own aloe vera gel and rubbing alcohol while at the store.
Then you find out you need to obtain and/or grow an aloe plant from which to extract the gel. Of course, by the time that plant grows, we’ll be at the point in the pandemic where the zombies have made their appearance.
On the other hand, rubbing alcohol can be easily made by indirectly hydrating propylene by using water and a catalyst at high pressure, but who really has the patience for that?
So, when your DIY journey hits a snag like a potato hitting a brick wall after being launched out of an air cannon, you go back to the internet. This time, though, you’re not learning how to make hand sanitizer, but alternatives to hand sanitizer.
Lo and behold, the entire internet unanimously stated (with the exception of a few conspiracy theory websites) that soap and water are the best alternatives to hand sanitizer and, in most cases, hand sanitizer is actually the alternative to soap and water, if you subscribe to other wacky conspiracy theory websites like the Centers for Disease Control.
Just remember the recommendation to wash your hands while singing the song “Happy Birthday” twice. If that seems like a long time, sing it to a birthday boy or girl named Ed or Jill, and avoid names like Anastasia, Napoleon or John Stamos.
With that solved, I know your next concern is your No. 2 problem, to which I would say the answer is more fiber, but then you have that other No. 2 problem mentioned earlier, which is the severe lack of toilet paper in the stores and how to find alternatives to toilet paper.
I would have to suggest going back to the internet to find toilet-paper alternatives, which can be a truly terrifying experience in the more shady places of the worldwide web, so don’t do it alone.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.