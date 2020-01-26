Even though I’ve been doing this “writing thing” for a while, I still get tickled to death...and then tickled back to life when I receive fan mail.
It’s a great feeling when I open my inbox to see emails with subject lines that read “Funny column!” or “I hate prescription drug commercials, too!” or “You touched me...in a good, non-physical way!”
On the flip side, there are the not-as-kind emails with subject lines that read, “Did you think that was funny?” or “You miserable son of a…” or “You touched me...and not in a good way!”
Finally, there are the emails that are basically elaborate ads that try to trick me into believing that I’ve been contacted by a real person rather than just a computer program that scans the internet for certain words and then places those certain words in blank spaces in what only can be described as a pre-written sales pitch.
Some subtle clues that you’re being contacted by a computer can be seen in the subject lines like, “Hello, Mark Hofmann, if you enjoy writing about adult bed wetting, then we have a resource for you!” or “Hey mhofmann@heraldstandard.com! It’s been a white since we talked!” or “Hi, Mark, we hope to tell you@(!&#%5E#MAINFRAME BREACH...ERROR MESSAGE 395...SELF DESTRUCT SEQUENCE INITIATED!”
Now, I see such emails all the time in my day-to-day work as a reporter, but, for the first time, I received one for this humor column...and it was one of the funniest emails I’ve ever received.
First, before I share the contents of the email, I feel I must change one thing, which is the key word that caused the computer to send the email--mainly because it’s linked to a serious health issue that I won’t trivialize and because I don’t want the computer contacting me again as I’m in no mood to become a pen pal to an AI program again. I had had a bad experience IBM Watson.
So, let’s say the keyword is “goiter” because it’s pretty non offensive, it’s funny to say and — surprise, surprise — I’ve written about it before in a column titled “According to Hofmann: Embarrassment is a family tradition”.
Keep in mind, the word “goiter” was only mentioned once in the column and had little or no relevance to the rest of the column.
“Hi Mark,
“I loved reading through your article ‘According to Hofmann: Embarrassment is a family tradition.’ Your personal touch to the story was very touching, especially when explaining your perspective on the Embarrassment and everything going on around it. Thank you for the piece and great read.
“I want to offer myself and my team as a resource to you. We specialize in goiter, Embarrassment and relevant medical updates in this space. We can provide research, statistics, quotes and any relevant information or updates relating to goiters and its Embarrassment.”
Then the letter ended with the normal closings on why I need to have them as my go-to goiter experts, which is a weapon any journalist would want to have in their arsenal.
I feel I have to take it upon myself to help other reporters avoid such an attack because one day you have a goiter contact, and the next day, you have an overactive-bladder contact and soon you’re known as the medical-oddity reporter and, therefore, banned from placing your lunch in the break-room refrigerator.
The best defense is a good offense that mirrors the offense that you’re defending, so you have to respond to them in the manner in which they contacted you.
“Hi dana@goiterpros.com,
“I’ve loved reading through your email ‘Re: According to Hofmann: Embarrassment is a family tradition.’ Your attempt to appear somewhat human was pleasing, especially when making one-word references to goiters that are out of context to the cited article.
“I’d like to have you as a resource, but I won’t because I feel you’re not up to covering for me in my many alleged crimes against humanity. In fact, I doubt you would even give the authorities a convincing alibi. If prompted to do so, you’d probably present to them a pre-written statement where you’d fill in the blanks with my name, a location and a random activity from a Rolodex.
“You’d probably say, ‘Yes, PERSON OF AUTHORITY, I/we was/were in the company of MARK HOFMANN on 01/23/2020 7:47:05 PM EST. I/we was/were SKYDIVING with his COFFEE MAKER.’”
“No thank you, goiter girl. No thank you.”
And if that doesn’t work, just try something that always works for me.
“Hi dana@goiterpros.com, you touched me...and not in a good way.”
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
