Comedian Lenny Bruce once said people are straying away from the church to get back to God. I can’t agree or disagree with that statement, but I agree that I never seem to be totally comfortable at church.
Now, I know you’re not supposed to discuss religion and politics at the dinner table, and even though I’m writing this on a dinner table, I’m not trying to make any kind of deep critical dive into religion. This week’s column is more like a head-first dive in the shallow end of the pool known as different churches and the people in them, so it’s more like a sociological look at how some churches function and conduct themselves.
First, it’s best that I present my baseline for a comfortable church service.
The church where I’ve been most comfortable was one I grew up with — a small Methodist church with a small congregation of close-knit people, pews, hymns from the red books or from the green books on special occasions like it’s fine china when guests are visiting, the preacher reads a few Bible verses, tells a story, they collect money, and off you go to watch football.
My first taste of another type of church was my cousin’s, where we went whenever my brother and I spent the night at their house. They were Catholic, so the whole thing was a different world to a kid like me.
Basically, all I did there was sit and observe because I was instructed to not do anything to take part in the Mass. It felt like a secret club. I couldn’t touch the holy water, I couldn’t go to confession, I couldn’t kneel on the padded kneeler board that swung down in front of us and I couldn’t take communion.
We only had communion once a month in my church, so I felt cheated. On the car ride from the church, I kept asking my cousins what that wafer tasted like because we only had a loaf of bread and grape juice.
Another type of church I’ve attended is what I call the mini-mega church, which are local churches that are bigger than my church with a live band, sound systems, visuals on flat-screen televisions with surround sound, in-house cafes and padded chairs. They also accept credit cards and PayPal, and have apps you can download to follow along with the service that you’re seeing live.
You’d think a different church would be refreshing, but not for me.
As soon as I settle in, I start to wonder if I’m sitting in someone else’s unofficial seat, to the point where after I sit down, I want to say to every person who walks by or gives me a look, “Is this your seat? Because I can move if it is.” I also struggle with how to react if the service deviates from what I’m used to.
Just to be clear, I’m not knocking any of these things — whether it be the live band or a prayer circle — I’m just saying it’s not really my style.
I’m a simple man with simple needs in what I want from a church, and I also believe that those differences are just alternate paths that take you to one (or another) location anyway.
