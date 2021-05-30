I’m always striving to make the world a better place. I mean, I fail miserably every time, but I do strive, which is an aggressive form of trying.
My latest strive is to prevent businesses and organizations from ending up behind the eight ball when it comes to public outrage over unintentional offensiveness.
Even if you’ve never heard of the phrase “unintentional offensiveness,” you know about it, especially in the last couple of years when everyone has been offended by everything anyone has ever said.
An example of an unintentional offense could be when a company releases a marketing campaign of their product featuring a cartoon of, let’s say, the North American Red Fox, which is more an orange-colored fox, but it’s red for cartoon sake.
The company had the best of intentions in releasing what they hope would become a recognizable mascot, but someone is offended.
The backlash could cause embarrassment to the company, loss of revenue and even some lawsuits because if the lawsuit fits, wear it ... and pay for it!
The truth is, companies normally don’t blindly agree to put just anything out there (unless it’s Netflix, of course).
Whatever concepts and ideas are pitched are normally discussed in company meetings, focus groups, scientific equations and seances with a spiritualist — all geared toward finding the best way to get the information out to the masses.
However, as we’ve seen, even the most well-intended unintentional offenses slip through the cracks and catch these companies and organizations totally off guard.
That’s why these places really need to hire what I call “Dude-Bros”.
Dude-Bros range in ages from 16 to 52, they always have either sunglasses or hats on their heads or both at the same time, they like to party, a lot of them are named Cody, and they always start a sentence with the word “Dude” or “Bro”.
Their most important attribute is what the French call a “vision très inappropriée et offensive de la vie”, which means, “highly inappropriate and offensive outlook on life.” I don’t know if that’s a real French saying or not; it just looked cool on the translation website.
Dude-Bros are needed in boardrooms, focus groups, private bathrooms — anywhere big decisions are being made.
Don’t get me wrong, there are people who aren’t considered Dude-Bros involved in decision-making roles, but they don’t want to be labeled being a problem so they don’t speak up when they see a potential issue.
Most Dude-Bros are not equipped with a filter between their brains and their mouths, and they don’t care one bit to let everyone know when they catch a blunder from a mile away.
Let’s say, for example, an advertising agency pitches an idea to a seat belt safety coalition featuring a seductive woman buckling up in the driver’s seat.
Then, all of a sudden, a voice half-full of Doritos bellows out in the boardroom and says, “Dude, that chick is awesome!”
Or let’s say a company is launching a new trail mix product, featuring an image of a rainforest tribesman as the mascot on the label.
All of a sudden, a voice speaks up following a belch and says, “Bro, the Yanomami chieftains would be insulted to see a warrior pictured without a ceremonial spear. Not, cool, bro. Not cool.”
Companies all over are looking to get people back to work, so my suggestion is to look for Dude-Bros to come in and raise awareness on what people find inappropriate (yet funny), what’s offensive (yet funny) and what’s not funny (yet funny).
And, yes, anyone who reads my column on a regular basis can certainly determine that I don’t use the services of a Dude-Bro to try to avoid writing something that will offend.
What can I say? That’s something I should strive for, but since I’m lazy, maybe I’ll just give it a try.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
