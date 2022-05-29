Sometimes it’s good to get some kind of confirmation that the Earth is, indeed, spinning off its axis and into the depth of insanity.
Knowing that really saves me from having my brain literally break inside my skull when I read articles like the recent one about a shoe company selling a line of sneakers meant to look torn and tattered.
Regular readers of this column who don’t use it as a non-medical treatment for insomnia know that four years ago, I wrote about a company selling a line of “muddy” blue jeans as part of a fashion trend for anyone who wanted to embody the much-sought-after ditch digger look.
So, of course, a high-end shoe company decided to do something similar and create what they call “Paris High Top Sneaker Full Destroyed”.
To fully understand what “full destroyed” means, if you work with alligators and crocodiles below and active volcano and had close calls on the jobs with those beast snapping at your feet, look at the worn shoes on your shoe rack and then look inside the closest garbage can from that, and you’ll see what “full destroyed” looks like.
Of course, I can only describe the product so much with my limited voca…vacab…ular–words, so I’ll leave it to the company.
The sneaker consists of “full destroyed cotton and rubber” with “rippings all over the fabric” and the company’s logo graffitied on the sole of the shoe.
That doesn’t sound like the description of a shoe, it sounds like a list of problems with a used car posted on Craigslist.
And unlike a used car on Craigslist and just like the “muddy” blue jeans, the price for the luxury of looking like a ragamuffin is pretty high.
The shoes come in two colors: black with a bunch of crap done to it and an off-white that’s so off it triggers your sense of smell at a price of $1,850.
That’s not the best part. The best part is the fact that they say you can clean the shoes with just a wipe of a soft cloth.
What a chore that sounds like.
“Oh, here’s some dirt…no, that’s supposed to be there, we’ll here’s a smudge–oh, that’s part of the design…okay, is this a real tear in the fabric or–wait, no, that was there when I mortgaged my house to buy these darn things.”
I just hope this place doesn’t sell diapers because the poor parents of newborns have enough hardships right now with a baby formula shortage.
Then again, there are going to be parents out there who might buy the soiled-designed diaper at a 140% markup from regular diapers because, well, there’s no way to sugarcoat it, these people are time-traveling, vintage-clothing-store owners.
It’s the only thing that makes any sense. I don’t know anyone who would buy such a thing, I’ve never seen anyone wear anything like that and I can’t imagine a mindset of someone would would want to spend that much on it.
The future might very well be a real crap-fest and people are so longing for “the good-old days,” that they want the real deal; or it could be future college kids going to parties dressed all tattered and announcing, “Look at me, everyone! I’m a millennial!”
That’s why I figure the competition among vintage clothing stores in the future must be so cutthroat that the store owners have to travel back in time to grab the ultra-rare items.
And if you think I’m making up the fact that vintage-clothing-store owners in the future have access to time machines, then prove me wrong … I’ll wait … still waiting ... didn’t think so.
Anyway, I’d love to see the sales pitch for some of this crap from the future vintage-clothing-store owners.
“Hi there! I see the sweat-stained and bird-pooped design along with the bill-bent feature in an uneven baseball cap has got your attention. Well, it’s from the second decade of the early 2000’s–you know, when everyone lost their minds. Now look, I know you can go to any store on Mars and find hats exactly like this one, but this is authentically fake from that period. Where else can you find a better deal?”
Not in the present, that’s for sure.
Also, with gas prices and, well, everything on the rise or out of stock, I think we better start figuring out how to advertise to future humans and possibly humanoids right now to have a new revenue stream and turn this economy around.
Of course, I can only describe these products so much with my limited voca…vacab…ular–words, that I’ll leave it to the company to describe it. They’re doing a bang-up job so far.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
