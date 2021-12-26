Just when you thought it was safe to tell people what your favorite Christmas movie is, someone has to come and ruin it for you.
As many of you know, I’ve been a strong advocate to have “Die Hard” be recognized as a Christmas movie — I even went to Washington D.C., though it was for a high school field trip. But the spirit of my conviction of “Die Hard” being a Christmas movie was at least in my heart at the time.
Anyway, in my quest to legitimize “Die Hard” as a proper Christmas movie, it seems that a whole new crop of movies sprung up to also claim themselves as Christmas-movie staples.
I was even more taken aback to see those movies appeared with “Die Hard” on several must-see Christmas movie lists.
Some of these movies made me say, “Well, okay, I never thought of that film being a Christmas movie, but if ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is so adamant about it, then fine.”
Other movies, however, made me spit out my eggnog all over my laptop, sip another mouthful of eggnog and spit that over the laptop a second time.
Now, I have to admit a pang of guilt hit me because I couldn’t help to feel that I was a part of the movement that opened the floodgates to bring those films in the fold and muddied the waters of holiday entertainment of classic movies of the season like “A Christmas Story,” “A Christmas Carol” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” The Muppets seems to legitimize anything, I’ve found.
Then, I reminded myself that I’m a journalist and I felt it necessary to address the problem with an open mind.
I had to consider the movies mentioned, which included familiar ones to me like “Batman Returns,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Gremlins” and “Eyes Wide Shut.”
As much as I would love to analyze those movies, I don’t have the time and if I find out those aren’t actually Christmas movies, then I’ve wasted valuable Holiday Entertainment Hours that could have been spent on true classics like “Die Hard,” “Die Hard 2” and “The Muppet Die Hard”.
Of course, they also included movies like “Just Friends,” “Love Actually” and “While You Were Sleeping.” All of those are, first and foremost, chick flicks, and I can’t force myself to watch any of them.
That’s why we’ll have to go by my established criteria that allows anyone to see if those movies earn a Christmas label much like I did for “Die Hard.”
1. Themes of the story reflecting on Christmas. True, you may have to use what people call mental gymnastics to make your point stick, but when it comes to art, you can have a solid interpretation, which means almost any BS will work if you frame it just right.
2. Christmas songs. As I pointed out in my original argument for “Die Hard,” the movie had more Christmas songs in it than “It’s A Wonderful Life.” With that said, the magic number of songs is five, and that can include the same Christmas song played several times during the movie.
3. Christmas references/visuals. To be considered a Christmas movie, there should be over 20 references, which can be anything from decorations and people giving season’s greetings to one another to snowfall and eggnog-chugging contests.
4. Time proximity to Christmas: At least 40% of the movie’s runtime has to take place on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day or a significant event or the movie’s climax should happen on Christmas.
5. Fruitcake references: If there’s none, no big deal, but just one, then it’s an automatic Christmas movie. If “Star Wars” had or made mention of fruitcake — instant Christmas movie!
With criteria in place, a movie has to meet at least three of those criteria to be considered a Christmas movie.
Now that you know the rules, I want you to enjoy this Christmas weekend with family, friends or strangers passed out on a bus and watch your favorite Christmas movie.
If they argue that you’re not watching a Christmas movie, you tell them what you learned here in this column.
If they tell you that I’m a know-nothing hack, chances are they’re related to me.
If they insist you’re wrong, and you don’t want such an argument to ruin your holiday, then just opt to watch “The Muppet Die Hard.” At least that’s universally acceptable.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
