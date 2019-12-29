Subjects for conversation while sitting around the dinner table for my family include what’s appropriate (family memories and catching up), what’s inappropriate (politics, bathroom habits, or both combined) and what’s necessary (controversies in the world of modern art).
In case you’ve missed the headlines in the past month, there was a shakeup in the art world when performance artist David Datuna ate a banana, but it wasn’t just any banana.
The banana was taped to a wall, but it wasn’t just any wall.
The wall was in the Art Basel art fair in Miami Beach, Florida, but it wasn’t just any art fair.
Well okay, it was just an art fair, but the banana and the tape were considered valuable art.
The banana and the tape is the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, it’s titled “Comedian” and was sold to a collector for $120,000.
At times like this, I can hear the voice of my dearly-departed dad saying, “They paid how much?! I can tape a banana to a wall, and I’ll do it for $500.”
Yet, when Datuna ate the banana, it caused quite a stir. The crowd gasped and people were confused beyond the normal confusion that comes with trying to decipher art. The gallery contacted security and even the police were notified about the brazen art theft…or defacement…or digestion.
Datuna explained that he, as a performance artist, did not destroy the art, because he was making art — the banana was the idea of the original piece, and eating the banana was his artistic expression as an answer for that artistic expression.
If you’re confused, then best to think of it as a poker player seeing an artistic expression and then raising an artistic expression.
Of course, Cattelan was clearly the winner in terms of profit from the ordeal as I’m trying to figure out how Datuna would make money off of his art because he’s a performance artist, yet he didn’t charge anyone to watch him eat a banana.
Perhaps he’s just a starving artist and named his performance piece “Nourished” to avoid criminal charges.
Maybe he’ll make money by doing one-man shows in a theater where he charges people to watch him reenact the banana-idea-eating spectacle in the same way other artists reproduce their works. Then, I bet Cattelan would show up in disguise and throw a banana cream pie on stage. It would lead to the most gaudy turf war since the Sharks and the Jets went at it in “West Side Story.”
I’m not going to go into art appreciation and how effective art is supposed to make the viewer feel, which, in my experience, is slightly parched and constipated.
What I don’t plan to do is make rational people appreciate a banana on the wall or appreciate that the banana is eaten for the sake of art; I want to make rational people understand why people appreciate it.
So, think of a piece of art as an explosion and think of the people who appreciate art as its victims.
Of course, ground zero would be the art gallery where the first victim to be vaporized is the curator who approved the monstrosity in the first place and was smitten enough to hang (or tape) it on the wall.
From there, the seriously injured victims include the gallery regulars who are used to applauding stupidity only because it’s on display in an art gallery.
Next are the moderately injured people who succumb to peer pressure from the art-gallery regulars and give the art high praise, but secretly wonder if they’re having a practical joke being played on them or if they’re getting prepped to enter a cult.
If the explosion metaphor isn’t working, maybe it’s better to think about the well-known criticism of modern art, that someone’s kid can create something better.
Now think about the smitten parent who feels the need to tape on the refrigerator a crayon drawing of a purple house that looks like a wrinkled bubble.
From that point, anyone who enters the house is compelled to look at the art and give it praise no matter what they really think of it.
Eventually, however, the further you go away from the house and the circle of support for the child artist, you’ll get the brutally-honest third cousin in the family to take a look and give a fair, honest assessment.
“That crap looks just like a piece of modern art.”
So, in conclusion, if you’re wondering what the point of this entire column is, then you’re right. This, too, is art and is open for interpretation and no critical questioning, but it will be taped on the refrigerator by my mother and then likely eaten by the dog and discussed thoroughly at next Sunday’s dinner table.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
