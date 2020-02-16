For me, there is no more surreal place than a hospital emergency room waiting room. It’s a place where you believe you need emergency medical assistance, yet you can still watch television on office furniture in a room filled with sick strangers.
Even saying “emergency room waiting room” sounds like a contradiction. Maybe that’s why hospitals decided to change the names from “emergency rooms” to “emergency departments” because changing ER to ED eliminates some confusion unless you think the ED is for an erectile dysfunction support group and made an embarrassing trip to the hospital for nothing.
Anyway, my earliest and fondest and most magicalest memory of going to the ER was when I was a kid — maybe 10 years old or so — when my brother and I thought it was a good idea to play king of the hill on our cousins’ bunk beds.
What could go wrong?
So, what went wrong involved me making a heroic rise to the top bunk to dethrone my brother.
Almost reaching the top, my sociopathic sibling struck me down, which made me fall off the bed, striking my head on the corner of a nearby radiator.
Like all kids do when an injury occurs, my brother and cousins ran away to avoid blame and punishment.
However, my blood-curdling screams brought my mother in the room to see my gaping head wound when she immediately said, “Ewww gross…run away!”
Things got a little fuzzy from that point, which happens when such an injury is involved, but I remember my father driving my mother and me to a hospital where we sat in the emergency room waiting room, and I specifically remember watching “The Golden Girls” on the waiting room’s television.
I tell that story for two reasons: One, readers of this column finally get the answer to their age-old question, “Why is this guy like this?”
The answer, obviously, is a minor head wound and oxygen deprivation from laughing at “The Golden Girls” on the same night.
Two, emergency room waiting rooms haven’t changed much in 30 years.
Sure, the décor and procedures have been updated, but on the sociological aspect and general desolation, nothing has changed...especially the boredom.
You can read the magazines scattered on different tables and whatnot, but those are a letdown because they’re either too old to be relevant or based on an obscure subject with titles like “Fish Noodling Monthly,” “Crochet Weekly” or “People.”
Some ER waiting rooms even have novels available to read, which is both a nice pleasantry and a little disheartening.
“‘War and Peace’?! How long do they expect me to wait out here? It takes me three weeks to read a magazine article unless it’s from ‘Fish Noodling Monthly.’”
The titles of the books don’t help either.
There’s nothing like going down a line of books and seeing such classics like “Les Miserables” (you sure got that right) “As I Lay Dying” (I haven’t even been seated yet) and last, but not least, “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” (sorry, but before I meet those people, I’d like to meet a doctor first).
A good distraction is playing the game everyone plays when in the emergency room waiting room even if they don’t know they’re playing it: What’s Wrong With That Person?
The name of the game says it all, but with any game, it’s good to have a point system.
You receive 5 points if you correctly guess which person in a group is the patient; you get 10 points if you can correctly give the best educated guess on what brought them to the ER.
Sometimes your guess is validated when a nurse comes out from the ER to the waiting room and disregards HIPAA laws and says something like, “Okay, Mr. Williams, let’s get that severed leg looked at.”
Or you may casually overhear a patient in triage screaming, “I swallowed my car keys!”
Yeah, I know it’s a sick game (literally and figuratively) and can make an already depressive setting morph into a black hole of despair, but what else are you supposed to do there? Sure, people are playing on their cell phones, but they’re actually texting people stuff like, “some guy swallowed his car keys! LOL 15 points!!!”
What I’m trying to say is if you want a pleasant memory of going to the ER, you better be ready to play ball or hope “The Golden Girls” are having reruns on the waiting-room TV.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
