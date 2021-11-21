Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.