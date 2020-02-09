At which point of our history and evolution did we humans decide that snow was a thing of beauty?
I’m far from being a historian unless you count my recollection of medical history of unsuccessful do-it-yourself British dental procedures, but I believe somewhere along the line of history from us chasing down mammoths (for meals or pets or both) and plopping a burrito in a microwave (for meals or pets or both), we decided that snow was something to cherish through paintings, songs and water-filled glass globes.
I bet the first person to say that snow was beautiful was probably executed for being a witch worshiping the white frozen death that was unleashed upon the land.
You’ve never seen anyone on the show “Game of Thrones” hesitate before lopping off someone’s head to look out on the horizon at the coming winter and say, “Have you ever seen a snowflake up close? It’s magnificent...now die!”
No, on that show, they hammer the point that winter is coming, and winter is going to mess you up something bad, as it should be.
On a side note, have you ever noticed on “Game of Thrones” they keep saying “winter is coming” over and over again, but they never really do anything about it? I just think that’s strange. Milk, bread and toilet paper, people. Seriously.
Anyway, back to the column...
Even in modern, non-fictional times, when the snow begins to fall, you hear people say extreme things about snow.
One observation/comment about snow is, “Oh, how I love watching the snow blanket the land, like Mother Nature is giving us a new clean start.”
The other extreme would be a comment like, “My car slid into a [EXPLICIT] guard rail, and then I got out of the car and stepped in a puddle of [EXPLICIT] slush. [EXPLICIT] snow! [EXPLICIT]! [EXPLICIT]!”
Yes, it’s difficult to be on both sides of that coin as you turn off the weather forecast in the middle of February, slowly turn to your family and say, “The snowfall has started. Slaughter the livestock, ration the toilet paper and prepare for death, but not before we make snow-angels in the backyard.”
While I’m not sure exactly when this admiration of snow occurred in history, I want you to remember when I wrote earlier of the murderous reaction to the first person to comment on the beauty of snow. Well, I should have clarified that the person was an adult because appreciation of snow in the face of danger and/or extreme inconvenience clearly came from children.
That’s right. Extensive cave drawings have told the tale of a caveman carving up the saber-tooth pet for dinner while his little savage was sneaking out of the cave to slide down the hillside on a giant sloth hide.
That was the first documented uttering of the word “Weeeee!” It was also the first documented case of mental illness of which the cure back then was the family eating the child the next day.
Learning that nugget of information is not surprising as children are infamous for trying to lick things they shouldn’t lick, sticking their fingers into things they shouldn’t stick and eating things they shouldn’t eat — and by “things,” I mean electrical outlets.
So it was of little surprise that my stepdaughter, Emma, has on occasion said some horrific things that sound great to her like, “I wish we get a thousand-billion inches of snow, and our house is covered up, and I don’t have to go to school forever, and we stay home forever!”
“Emma, that’s an insane wish! Shame on you! Have you ever seen ‘The Shining’? If you haven’t, then I’ll make you watch it, and I don’t even care that you’re only six years old, you need to learn about cabin fever...and stop trying to lick that outlet!”
Then she conceded that she would accept just a thousand of inches of snow, which I thought was very generous of her.
But you can’t really blame kids because first, we were all kids once except for me as I came out of my mother looking like this, and second, kids like Emma are enchanted by snow as it opens up different activities, it closes school, they don’t have to drive in it, they never even heard of winter maintenance, the smaller kids don’t have to shovel it, and it also fuels their imaginations like Emma and her wishes of snowmageddon.
Of course, I’m also not ruling out that Emma may be a witch.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
