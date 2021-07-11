I’ve seen a lot of things in my time ... then I discovered the internet and then I pretty much saw everything else, including things that can’t be unseen.
However, one of the greatest treasures I found were clips and sometimes whole episodes of Japanese game shows.
Now, I’m not some ignorant xenophobe when it comes to the cultural difference that the Japanese have compared to American in terms of entertainment, so that makes me just an average xenophobe.
It’s those cultural differences and the Japanese attitude toward pain and especially sex that I can’t even name some of the game shows in this column; let’s just say it’s (CENSORED). Sorry to get graphic there, but it had to be said.
However, the other shows are good, wholesome fun for the whole family, like “Candy or Not Candy?” where contestants bite into objects like shoes, door knobs, photo frames and house plants to discover if it’s made out of candy or not; “Zenryokuzaka”, which is a six-minute-long show that includes the credits and commercials, where a woman runs up a steep street and ... that’s about it; “It’s Electrifying,” where a male contestant slides down a deck into a woman’s chest and he then receives an electric shock; “Slippery Stairs” where six contestants climb a set of stairs to reach a treasure chest, but have to get through oil that’s dumped in strategic spots ... like the stairs, and, last but certainly not least, “Man Eats Spaghetti in a Dryer” and, after you see the video, you’ll know nothing is lost in translation with that show.
And let’s not forget that Japan is hosting the Olympics this month and, knowing what I know about their game shows, I think the opening ceremony will be epic. I’m sure an electric eel will be involved in some way.
Now, Japanese game shows may all seem stupid and pointless to us Americans, even though it’s the most entertaining, head-scratching thing I’ve ever experienced since a clown once gave me a dutch rub.
On the other hand, I have to wonder what a conversation would be like between two Japanese people reacting to our game shows.
PERSON #1: “So, basically, contestants have to answer an answer with a question as an answer or they lose.”
PERSON #2: “What is ‘Jeopardy!’?”
PERSON #1: “What?”
PERSON #2: “Right.”
Plus, I imagine someone from Japan would also find our game shows like “Wheel of Fortune,” “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal” as completely boring wastes of time and totally void of the sex, pain, confusion and humiliation that makes Japanese game shows thrive.
No worries. For that, we have the Philadelphia Annual Naked Bike Ride.
It was recently announced that the event is making a big return since the beginning of the pandemic, and while riders won’t be wearing clothes, they are required to wear masks because, you know, it’s best to be sanitary.
Philadelphia’s group is part of a larger organization called World Naked Bike Ride, which holds nude bike rides in more than a dozen countries. It’s true. I saw photos of it while doing research for this article; I filed that under The Things I Cannot Unsee on the Internet.
According to what I’ve read, the events are supposed to highlight the negative social and environmental impacts of a car-dominated culture.
Yep. Gotcha. I guess when you’re cycling nude in public, you can pretty much say you’re doing it for whatever cause, and people will just accept there’s some connection and that you’re not totally insane, but are getting there.
“I’m doing this to free ourselves from the moon’s gravitational pull!”
“Yeah, and I see your moon’s gravitational pull behind your bike seat, and now I realize why they invented spandex.”
If I ever attended such an event, I don’t know what I would look at and quickly turn away from more: the participants or the crowd willing to attend such a spectacle.
Probably best to treat the Philadelphia Annual Naked Bike Ride like a NASCAR race and just watch it hoping for a crash ... or better yet, waiting for something that shouldn’t be hanging out getting caught in a gear or a spoke.
Wait just a minute! I bet that would make a great game show!
