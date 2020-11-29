From my perspective as a person--biologically speaking, of course--the anticipation we feel when Christmas is upon us falls into three categories: wanting to keep holiday nostalgia alive, making new memories for the new season and just wanting to get through the whole thing in one piece.
Since the latter is pretty self explanatory and shared by most adults on the planet, I’ll focus on the other two since my wife and I both fall into those separate categories.
I want to keep the nostalgia alive, trying to capture the good feelings from Christmases past and gobble it up, wipe my mouth off and then eat the napkin.
However, as one gets older, one finds that the Christmas memory buffet has fewer and fewer options.
But I try regardless, and that begins by sticking to a list of movies that I must watch, music to which I must listen and even commercials that I have to see like the Eat ‘n Park star trying to get on the Christmas tree, the Hershey Kisses bells playing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and pretty much any car commercial that reminds us that it must be awesome to be rich.
You know those car commercials. My favorite is the one where the guy goes up to his wife and says, “Honey I purchased his-and-her Buicks for us! They’re parked in front of the mansion along with the Buick I bought for the dog!”
That’s why I get all edgy after Thanksgiving; it’s not because of impossible budgeting for non-Buick gifts or my belief that someone is putting poison in my turkey. It’s because I expect to have these nostalgic experiences of those movies, songs and commercials leading up to Christmas Day.
If I don’t get that, then there’s something “not right” about that particular Christmas, and it should be discarded and everyone’s memories wiped clean through hypnosis.
If you happen to see me at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 25 trying to find the version of “Blue Christmas” performed by Elmer Fudd on my phone because it hasn’t appeared on the radio even though stations have been playing Christmas tunes since Oct. 28, then you’ll know not to ask questions and slowly back away.
And, yes, I realize that listening to Christmas songs in October would give me ample time to hear all the required songs to complete the holiday season checklist.
However, I refuse to listen to the radio’s Christmas songs until Dec. 1 or, at the very least, the day after Thanksgiving because listening to Christmas songs before Thanksgiving or Halloween would take away the nostalgia of those two holidays!
Someday a psychologist is going to contact me and say, “I read your columns; I’ll offer my services for free.” Or better yet, a psychiatrist contacts me and says, “I have some experimental pills; they’re yours--no questions asked.”
Like I wrote earlier, my wife’s approach to nostalgia is mostly the complete opposite of mine. She views every Christmas as a way to make new memories and new traditions, which ceases to be a tradition if not repeated the next year and the years to follow.
For example, when it comes to a stocking for our daughter, Emma, I’m of the belief she should use the same socking year after year because that’s her stocking, and it holds cherished memories--much like the stocking I had throughout my childhood and into my mid 30s before my parents had to sit me down for a talk.
My wife, on the other hand (well, the other foot, since we’re talking about stockings) wants to buy Emma a new stocking every year. That, to me, only makes sense if you actually wear the stocking on your foot throughout the year and wear it out.
You can only imagine the epic fights saved just for those occasions around the holidays.
“Mark, Christmas will not be ruined if you don’t hear dogs barking ‘Jingle Bells’! It’s already your cell phone’s ringtone!”
“That’s not the full version! And I’m getting sick of hearing those cats meowing the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ over and over again on TikTok!”
“It’s funny and cute, Mark!”
“Whatever. I’m going to drink eggnog and watch ‘Die Hard’!”
“No. That’s stupid!”
“It’s tradition!”
Anyway, I’ve come to realize the one thing on which both my wife and I can agree is that holiday fighting, for me, is a cherished tradition that never gets old and, for her, the subject of the arguments is something that’s a little different each and every year.
That’s the true Christmas miracle!
“No, Mark. That’s stupid,” so said my wife over my shoulder as I finish this week’s column.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township.
