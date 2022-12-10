Let’s face it, things are going amok.
Now, you can fill in your own opinions relating to that statement — citing everything from the state of affairs of the nation and the world, technology advancing beyond our grasp or the fragility of the human condition.
I, on the other hand, am not as superficial. I see this state of dread as the evolution (or de-evolution) of gifts for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Thursday.
I came to notice that trend while I was stuck at a store for three hours while getting tires put on my wife’s car because my theory of totally flat tires being the perfect snow tires came with some major flaws and costly consequences.
Anyway, I had time to look around and made my way to the holiday section of the store because I found out you can only walk up and down the store’s bra aisle so many times and tell people you’re just browsing the displays before employees start to get nervous and call store security.
The gift section in question has those gifts that come in sets and variety packs from coffee and hot chocolate to hot sauces and brownies.
I call it the Gift Fodder section, and those gifts are normally for teachers, bus drivers, secretaries, coworkers/employees, clients, parole officers, etc. Not to say you can’t wrap up and present gift fodder to friends and family because a Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer ear-wax-removal kit always catches my eye.
Anyway, what really caught my eye recently was how gifts, especially the gift fodder, has been cranked up a notch.
For example, I saw a candy cane kit and, keep in mind, it wasn’t enough to have a dizzying variety of flavors from eggnog to corn dog. One company decided to include a vial of liquid flavoring for each candy cane for dipping like it’s a “Breaking Bad” Christmas or something.
Also different were the themes of TV and movies invading traditional staples of the gift fodder like the cookie gift sets that come with a small cast-iron pan, but the pans are shaped like heads of Darth Vader, Storm Troopers and the Mandalorian.
Like, c’mon guys, we’ve worked so hard to get away from “The Star Wars Holiday Special” for years, and now you’re poking the bear — or Wookie, in this case.
Speaking of space bears, I went to the gingerbread-house section near the gift fodder only to find that the simple one-story structure model is no longer popular. Instead, there are houses themed like “Harry Potter,” “Super Mario Bros.,” “Paw Patrol,” “The Office,” “Friends,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Sopranos.”
Okay, I made up that last one, but nothing would surprise me at this point.
A “Ted Lasso” gingerbread house? Nothing against that show, but it’s only been around for two years. How much gingerbread-house appreciation does one have for an intellectual property that’s only 2 years old?
Now, when I see changes like those, I start thinking about the evolution of such things, in what stage does it currently find itself, and where could it go from this point.
Sure, I know that companies branding their characters on seasonal products is nothing new, but that’s just what it used to be: branding. They’d slap a logo or a drawing or a photo on something and jack up the price the old-fashioned way.
Now we’re at the stage where the product itself has to be changed to meet the theme rather than the other way around.
And, unfortunately, I really don’t know how far this is going to go. It seems like the sky’s the limit of what can be done next. The sad thing is, it’s not even based on creativity, but a Frankienstienian-style of thinking of, “Let’s mix Christmas stockings with ‘Game of Thrones’ and see what happens … better start printing out the warning labels now.”
Ugh! We should go back to giving frankincense and myrrh as gifts, but not gold because we have tight budgets to consider.
If you think I’m out of line, you may be right. Keep in mind, I’m knee-jerk reacting to only a glimpse, and I should be fair and take a more in-depth look at this phenomenon.
I’ll start in the bra aisle, and I’ll have a better answer for you by … maybe next Christmas.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
