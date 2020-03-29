I’ve been going back and forth on whether I was going to write a column on COVID-19, the coronavirus, Wu Tang Flu, etc.
On one hand, it’s a very serious subject that does not jive with my juvenile insensibilities. On the other hand, there are many that have not let the seriousness of this pandemic arrest their juvenile insensibilities. On the other hand (because I was born with a three-hand deformity), I’d really rather write about people and movies.
So, if I learned anything about this outbreak, it’s that people won’t change as the events of the past few weeks have only reinforced or enhanced people’s existing behaviors.
The brave are still brave (I’m talking to you, first responders and those in the medical field), the greedy are still greedy (I’m talking to you, person purchasing crates of toilet paper and hand sanitizer), the idiots are still very much idiots (I’m talking to you, spring breakers at the beach) and the conspiracy theorists have enough material to keep them busy for the next three decades (I’m talking to you, person in the tin-foil hat who always watches me when I look in the mirror).
While I can go on and on with the ways people are reacting to other people’s reactions, I find it more disturbing that people are making comparisons of this pandemic to films like “Outbreak,” “Contagion” and even “Caddyshack II.”
However, there are times where I put my futurist hat over my tin-foil hat and look for life imitating art, which is why the most accurate film to pay attention to this day and age is “Demolition Man” because it shows us where we’re heading.
That’s right. “Demolition Man,” the 1993 Sylvester Stallone sci-fi/action hybrid of awesomeness about a cop (Stallone) who is placed in a cryogenic prison along with his criminal nemesis (Wesley Snipes), both of which are revived 36 years later in 2032.
The interesting aspect of the movie is the future where society has achieved a passive existence, which the characters of Stallone and Snipes turn on its head through good-old-fashioned 90’s action-packed violence.
While the society in the film is non-violent, it also practices social distancing to where the characters don’t even touch each other routinely or even intimately; so, of course, if I were Stallone’s character and partnered up with the character played by the gorgeous Sandra Bullock, my first thought would be any red-blooded American males’ thought, which is how doctors check for hernias in the future. Scary right?
But that’s the least of the problems in that future as an ongoing joke in the film is the bathrooms having no toilet paper, but instead have three seashells that Stallone’s character couldn’t figure out how to use.
Now, wonder if today’s unprecedented demand for toilet paper both figuratively and literally burns out the toilet paper industry, then what are we left with?
The three seashells.
The movie never explains how they’re used, but I have a pretty solid theory, which I can’t reveal here because this is a family column...just don’t ask what family because they’ll deny it.
Anyway, the third is, of course, Taco Bell being the last restaurant to survive the “Franchise Wars,” meaning all restaurants are Taco Bells.
Now, I have my doubt this will happen in our reality because while every restaurant has been hit hard with dining-room restrictions, I see no shorter lines at Taco Bell than any other restaurant.
Then again, for one movie to show accurate signs of a possible future we face, I think we all better start taking this virus seriously and stay home whenever possible and remember basic hygiene or, some day years from now, you’re going to do a post-Taco-Bell run to the bathroom and be greeted by three seashells, and if you agitate your inguinal hernia in the process, well, you better hope there’s a seashell for that.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
