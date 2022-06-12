With gas prices at an all-time high (until a couple days from now when they’ll be at an all-time high again) many families are reconsidering that cross-country RV trip unless they win the Powerball jackpot and want to earmark half of their winnings for fuel.
Pennsylvanians, however, are lucky. We can always find in-state-destination options that sound somewhat exotic like Rome, Athens, Mars, Panic, Paint and Pancake. Not to mention the little-known (or rather-not-known) towns like Jugtown, Peach Bottom, Bumpville, Intercourse and Hazard.
Recently, MyDatingAdviser.com, a dating website that offers singles advice and reviews, took the time to compile a list of all the towns in Pennsylvania with strange, silly and downright questionable-sounding names.
I sat down with Amy Pritchett, Editor-in-Chief for MyDatingAdviser.com, for an interview on that subject.
Actually, I was instructed by our legal team to say by “sitting down,” I actually meant that I sat down at my computer and emailed her questions. I’m also saying so because I have the utmost respect for my readers and the last thing I want to do is make it seem like I’m duping all of you.
MARK: Thank you for doing this, Amy. I’m going to write that I actually sat down with you for this interview. My readers will never know I’m duping them. I do it all the time! I even made them think I’m this everyday-Joe-kind- of-a-guy, but I’m actually an elderly Hungarian woman who does this as a side gig between writing sci-fi romance novels.
Anyway, tell me what made you want to put a list of places with strange names on your website?
AMY: I think the state of the world sums this answer up nicely. Happy to offer comic relief wherever possible.
MARK: I’m sure the town that really makes people do a double take has to be Intercourse, Pennsylvania. I am very familiar with this town because every time I meet a woman online, I ask her if she wants to go to intercourse ... PA, with me. Then she says I’m a creep and she doesn’t want me to contact her anymore. And then that wife of mine finds out and that’s a whole other story. What has been the reaction from people when hearing about that town for the first time?
AMY: They want to go. Clearly. I know I do anyway.
MARK: Great googally moogally! I saw on your site that it was named that because “intercourse” back then commonly referred to a commercial or trading site. I don’t know, upon learning that, it sounds even dirtier. Don’t ask me why.
Moving on, in your professional opinion, why can’t I use a photo of Ryan Reynolds for my profile on dating websites? Nobody said squat when I used a photo of Bob Newhart, but when I used Ryan Reynolds’ People Magazine cover shoot for the 2010 “Sexiest Man of the Year,” I’m the deceptive jerk!
AMY: Are you saying Ryan Reynolds is better than you?
MARK: Maybe as Deadpool, but not as Green Lantern.
Speaking of towns, don’t you hate it when states have towns named after cities that have nothing to do with that state? Like Manhattan, Kansas, or Toledo, Oregon, for example. Like, c’mon. Who are you kidding?
AMY: Or flip the coin and you can visit another city without going anywhere. Think about it.
MARK: That pesky lobotomy prevents me from really doing any kind of critical thinking anymore and causes me to lose focus on what I’m discussing, but that’s the great thing about abducting people. All you need is some rope, chloroform and duct tape and you can surprise virtually anyone with a free vacation ... and on a budget.
Speaking of towns, I really think you should be able to name a town after something conquers it and destroys its civilization. That’s why I think there should be like 50 different towns in Japan named “Godzilla.” Makes me wonder what happened in Pancake, PA. But my question is who do you think would win in a fight, Godzilla or Nancy, the title character from “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman”?
AMY: I think you should rename Japanese towns. A 50-foot woman sounds horrible so I’m voting for Godzilla.
MARK: How much weight do you think I can bench press?
AMY: More than Ryan Reynolds – definitely. You’re selling yourself short with that profile pic.
MARK: Yeah, I should have stuck with Bob Newhart. That guy could power lift an axle from a diesel truck back in the day.
Thank you for your time, Amy. Just one more thing, would you like to go to Intercourse ... PA, with me?
AMY: Mark, if you want to go to Intercourse, PA, with me there are a few things that need to happen first. 1. Use your own profile picture in the dating app, 2. Rename Japanese towns, 3. Keep asking ridiculous interview questions. After Intercourse, I want to go to Bumpville for dinner.
MARK: It’s a date! I’ll grab the chloroform.
