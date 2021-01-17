The procrastination involved with taking down Christmas lights is a phenomenon that scientists are eventually going to get around to studying when there’s a warm day and when they have a free afternoon.
I certainly put off taking down my lights this year. It wasn’t the latest I ever kept them up, but it was late enough that I couldn’t use my tried-and-true excuse that I was observing an Orthodox-Catholic Christmas, even though I’m a Methodist.
Instead, I’ve been telling people that I joined a cult that preaches laziness. For the record, it’s called The Procrastination Movement...Eventually.
But the motivation for putting up the lights was the same motivation that caused me to take them down, and that’s the nagging wife. So, it was either take down the lights or enjoy the display from the doghouse, so it was a no brainer.
However, taking down my Christmas lights is a reminder that I didn’t know what I was doing when putting up the lights in the first place.
Nothing illustrated that better than me standing on my porch with a long string of lights wrapped around my hands and arms and even one leg and leading in a criss-crossed pattern to the porch columns. Oh, yeah, I’m crying, too.
It was then I considered starting The Procrastination Movement...Eventually so I wouldn’t worry about putting the lights up at all.
Anyway, during every step in the take-down process, I’m wondering what I was thinking when putting up the lights in the first place way back in late November or early December. Most likely, my brain was in the twilight moment of recuperating from Thanksgiving while dreading the Christmas season, so it’s little wonder that I have no recollection of the outside decorating.
Of course, when first opening the storage container full of lights, I wondered why I packed the lights inside so haphazardly except for the string of lights fashioned as a noose.
I really should start writing notes to myself when unboxing and boxing up the lights. I may learn some things about myself every year.
“Hi, Mark. This is Mark,” the letter would read. “How are you? I am good. Anyway, half of the lights on this strand are out, but instead of throwing them away, I’m going to let you attempt to find the bad light and fix the strand. But let’s face it, you’re going to lose your mind after testing the first seven lights and just hang it up with only half a strand working. That’s your legacy; have fun with it. I’m going to hibernate until Groundhog’s Day. Bye.”
What an arrogant punk I was back then!
Anyway, another thing about taking down the lights is the fact that most people live in front of a road where, all throughout the Christmas season, passersby get to enjoy your light show; those same people going by your house also have the chance to root for you to be involved in a serious home accident when taking down the lights.
You can’t deny it. It’s the same mentality of people going to a NASCAR race because, yes, like seeing Christmas lights, watching a bunch of cars make a left turn for 200 laps sounds pleasing, but not as thrilling as witnessing a 40-car pileup or observing a schmuck’s balancing act on a rickety ladder to untangle a knot of lights from a 20-foot-high rafter with one hand and holding a beer in the other hand.
Every time I put myself in such a potentially dangerous situation and vehicles passing by, I’m waiting for them to honk their horns and startle me into falling while the passengers have their phones ready to call 911.
Thankfully, neither happened this year, and I was able to get the lights down...eventually.
So, as I say goodbye to holidays and place the lights back in the box and then stomp them down so I can close the storage container, I also thought to write myself a note with simple instructions for later this year.
“Hi Mark. This is Mark. How are you? I am fine. Switch to Judaism.”
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
