The more I learn about fatherhood, the more I realize that fatherhood is mainly about standing around and holding stuff.
That notion was made crystal clear following my stepdaughter’s 11th birthday.
Emma really didn’t have a birthday party last year due to COVID-19 restrictions ... then again, in retrospect, the party’s theme of “A Door-Knob Lickin’ Good Time” was probably not the best selling point for 2020 (or any year).
We decided that instead of a party this year, we can use the $1.3 million that would normally go to a party center, food, cake, presents, decorations, party favors, shady back-alley deals, bail from prison, etc. and use it to book a hotel room and have her visit the Mecca for girls, The American Girl doll store in Columbus, Ohio.
As an extra bonus, my wife, Amber, and I didn’t have to buy anything at the store because we asked all of Emma’s aunts, uncles, legion of grandparents and great-grandparents, cousins and the dog, to give Emma only money for her birthday.
I must say that the kid made bank ... so much so that I started hitting her up for money, but then she said a credit check was involved, so I backed off.
I honestly didn’t know what to expect at the store other than I knew I was going to be bored out of my skull. I was hoping to stay in the hotel room, watching HBO and being disappointed that, whenever you get a chance to watch HBO in a hotel room, they never show anything good.
But Emma wanted me to go with them to the store because, well, someone had to stand around and hold things.
The store is located at a place called the Easton Town Center, which is basically the Rodeo Drive of Ohio.
The indoor/outdoor shopping center was made up of high-end retail stores like Williams-Sonoma, Tommy Bahama, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Lane Bryant, Kendra Scott, Eddie Bauer and Ann Taylor, which I assumed were the worst-sounding names for a superhero team-up ever.
So, yeah, I really didn’t fit in, but I was there for Emma, and she used my talents early on by giving me her doll to hold as we entered the store.
Along with Emma buying stuff in this place, Amber made Emma’s doll an appointment to get her hair done. Nope, I’m not making that up.
Actually, it was the hair appointment that allowed us to bypass the line outside because of the maximum occupancy restrictions, and let us into the store like we knew someone who knew someone who let us into an exclusive club.
Yep, that’s what I get to brag about nowadays.
As with any shopping experience, Emma quickly turned into her “Oooh, I want, I want” mode and started grabbing boxes of dolls and accessories for the dolls off the shelves as Amber followed her to assist in the looting — I mean, shopping.
Then there’s me, standing around and holding Emma’s doll because the doll’s hair appointment was going to happen soon and I had to stand there in case Emma was still pillaging — I mean, shopping.
As Amber and Emma started for the checkout line, I offered to pay for the items while they waited with the doll for the hair appointment; however, Amber said, “Even though it’s Emma’s birthday money, you’ll bleed out of your eyes when you see how much this stuff costs.”
She had a good point, but I was still stranded, holding a doll and praying they’d return before I was summoned to present the doll to the hairstylist — and never in my life did I think I’d write that sentence, but there you go.
In that store, prayers never reach the sky because, before I knew it, I heard, “Hairstyle appointment for Hofmann”.
I felt all eyes on me — from the sympathetic dads feeling my pain, to the scorn of little girls and their mothers still waiting — as I approached the doll hairstylist and handed her the doll.
“Okay, and this is for Hofmann...” she said, checking the computer. “And your doll’s getting a waterfall and braids, correct?”
“A waterfall?!” I screamed. “How much is that going to cost?!”
They assured me that a waterfall is a hairstyle and that I should stop sobbing and causing a scene.
Fortunately, Emma came over to watch the procedure, leaving Amber at the checkout line. But no worries as Amber finally arrived holding two large bags for me, of course, to hold.
And as we left the store, Emma had a smile on her face that a sandblaster couldn’t remove. Amber had the glowing joy of a mother who experienced one of the happiest birthday experiences ever through her daughter — well, that and she also saw a nearby purse store having a sale.
“You don’t mind standing here and watching these bags while I go in, do you?” Amber asked as she and Emma pushed strangers out of their way to go inside.
“Not at all,” I said. “That’s what fathers are for.”
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
