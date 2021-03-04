As we all know, COVID-19 has brought the world wonderful new phrases and wonderful new practices like masking, social distancing, remote learning and liquor stockpiling.
However, now that vaccines are being administered and more businesses are expected to fully open again, the bulls are going to be let out of their pens, and they’re going straight to the local china shop ... for revenge!
That’s right, after being holed up for a year, mostly taking part in online window shopping (maybe “screen shopping” is a more appropriate phrase), consumers are going to hit the malls and other retail outlets, but with a vengeance, it seems.
Many retailers are predicting “revenge shopping” or “revenge spending” will take place in the near future, involving consumers releasing their pent-up frustration in the only way they know how: by shopping.
It almost sounds like a horror-movie, like if you say “Revenge Shopper Susan” six times in a mirror, Revenge Shopper Susan is going to appear behind you and slash you with her platinum card.
Normally, I wouldn’t bat an eye at a stupid phrase like “revenge shopping,” but this is 2021, the sequel to 2020, and I don’t think we can overlook anything anymore.
That means this whole revenge shopping thing is going to make Black Friday look like Brown Thursday!
I can only imagine the scene in the big-box-buy-in-bulk stores where crowds of people are smacking each other with an economy pack of disinfectant wipes and using a toilet-paper package the size of a kiddie pool as a shield. Although those items are now fully stocked and shoppers don’t even really need them in bulk, we’ve been conditioned in the past year to be hunter/gatherers/hoarders.
We’ll most likely have to use a whole new color and invent an entire new day to accommodate this trend of trends.
That’s why I’m throwing Green Plutday at the wall and see if it sticks.
Like some other days of the week named after Greek gods, Plutday is named after Plutus, the god of spending and wealth.
I figure it’s appropriate because Plutus was the god on whom Pluto was based, and I feel bad for that god getting the short end of the stick because he was classified as a planet and then not a planet. Now Pluto is pretty much just a cartoon dog.
Plutday can be placed between Friday and Saturday, and can be a part of the new three-day weekend as well as an annual national holiday.
The holiday will have to fall in the second week of March because that’s roughly the middle of tax season and when many people are most likely to receive their tax refunds. They then can ransack the outlets to revenge shop like they’ve never revenged shopped before, mainly because revenge shopping is a brand new and terrifying concept.
That brings me to my warning: we as a society must also be wary that other revenge reactions will emerge once life goes back to normal ... or the new normal ... or the throwback normal ... or the normal previously known as normal.
So prepare for things like:
Revenge handwashing — five seconds, no soap, deal with it.
Revenge breathing — unmasked people taking deep breaths of everything they can in public and then exhaling like a steam whistle.
Revenge distancing — total strangers giving each other piggyback rides.
Revenge spitting — if it’s raining when there’s no clouds, run!
Revenge partying — a roaming group of people just barging into random homes to have a party and then moving on.
Revenge door-knob licking — well, you can just visualize that.
Revenge work meetings — the whole company huddling in a single board room, sitting on each other, sharing each other’s food and maybe taking part in a few rounds of Spin the Bottle.
Revenge dining out — don’t visit the all-you-can-eat buffets for at least three weeks unless you want to risk losing a finger or two in the mayhem.
Revenge yodeling — I haven’t heard live yodeling in a year; don’t know why, but I’ll stay tuned for that wall of sound.
Revenge spectator seating — did I write “seating”? What I meant was hoards of fans sitting, standing, climbing, clawing and clutching to tightly pack themselves into the stands from the littlest of little-league ball fields to super mega stadiums.
Yes, who can truly say what’s going to emerge in 2021 and a post-coronavirus world, but just remember the old Spanish saying, revenge is a dish best served cold ... so assault whoever prevents you from buying ice cream in bulk.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
