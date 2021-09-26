There’s a lot to be said about political correctness and the euphemisms it spawns, but some instances of political correctness have turned into a waste of time ... literally.
For a perfect example, let’s look at the jockstrap — no, not the actual thing; I’m talking about the word. Jockstrap — two syllables, no confusion, just fine.
Somewhere, someone along the way decided they didn’t like the word “jock” because it may have been a derogatory term used to describe an athlete or the French name for Jake (or is it Joe or Jimbo?). They were offended just enough to totally change the name and call the contraption an “athletic supporter.”
Athletic supporter — six syllables, which is three times as many as jockstrap; I know that because I once learned how some math works.
But just think of the time that’s been wasted by saying and writing “athletic supporter” instead of “jockstrap” — even typing it just now, I feel like I’m missing out on experiencing something else.
If you want scientific proof from someone who doesn’t know anything about science, I went to a search engine where it lists how fast it takes to get results on a subject. I did two separate searches — one for “jockstrap” and one for “athletic supporter.”
The jockstrap search took 0.43 seconds to find results and athletic supporter search took 0.55 seconds.
That’s 0.12 seconds wasted on political correctness.
Just imagine what you could have been doing in that stretch of time. You could have spent it blinking, starting an incomplete thought, or your brain could’ve signaled your body to flinch at a basketball rocketing toward you.
When you really think about it, on a technical level, ask yourself what an athletic supporter is? It’s a sports fan, one who supports athletes.
If you don’t believe we need to go back to calling jockstraps “jockstraps” for the sake of saving time, at least take into consideration the confusion in certain situations.
Imagine, if you will, the conversation in a locker room between the coach and his player before a game, but then imagine that the player doesn’t know that an athletic supporter is a jockstrap:
COACH: Timmy, I hope you remembered to bring your athletic supporter today.
TIMMY: Yeah, coach, I bought four of them.
COACH: Four athletic supporters? It’s only a touch-football game!
TIMMY: It’s cool. It’s my parents and my grandparents from my mom’s side.
COACH: Are you kids giving names to your jockstraps nowadays? Better go out there and wear a helmet this time.
To be fair, back in the day, people started calling the jockstrap a cup.
While I’m glad they had it narrowed it down to one syllable, it still brings the confusion factor to another level. I won’t go into the gory details, but I’m sure there’s a soccer team out there with parents angry about broken ceramic mugs and players who can only pass their love of their sport onto their next of kin if they adopt.
Or to use an euphemism: they would have been better off if they were accompanied by their athletic supporter.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com
