Ghostbusters

Were the Ghostbuster heroes or unintentional villains? Mark Hofmann breaks it down.

It’s Halloween weekend and if you just happen to be up late after sampling your child’s trick-or-treat bag and on a six-hour sugar rush, you can always use that time to watch some movies that fit the mood of the season and seek out all the unintentional movie villains.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.