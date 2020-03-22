As I find myself more or less confined at home this week, I didn’t want to spend all my free time sitting in a chair and blankly staring at a wall, so I decided to think up a few of my favorite unintentional movie villains while I sat in a chair and blankly stared at a wall.
If you’re unfamiliar with unintentional movie villains, they’re characters that aren’t blatantly evil like Darth Vader, the Joker or Mary Poppins, but they still cause havoc to the main character or characters through their actions or inactions.
Those characters have flown below my villain radar to the point where I never even paid much attention to them, but something about them never really sat right with me, like gas-station sushi.
And like gas-station sushi, it didn’t take long for me to bring it up and share it with all of you, starting with The Great and Powerful Oz from the movie, “The Wizard of Oz”.
Sure, his name is in the title of the classic film, but so is Wind in “Gone With the Wind,” and if that movie doesn’t have you hating wind, I don’t know what will.
Anyway, I can somewhat empathize with the guy — he’s living large in Emerald City when all of a sudden, four freeloaders with a lap dog give a sob story to bypass security, they receive a full-service makeover and then have the nerve to ask him for a favor.
But why couldn’t the old geezer just kick them out? Instead, his disembodied flaming head heckles them and then decides to put them on a suicide mission to get the Wicked Witch’s broom.
When the freeloaders return with the broom, the flaming head starts to weasel out of his promise until they discover he’s just a crazy coot behind the curtain.
Even then, he still conned the foursome out of their rewards by giving them junk from a second-hand store peppered with a snake-oil salesman’s pitch.
Just look at what he said to The Scarecrow…
“Back where I come from, we have universities, seats of great learning, where men go to become great thinkers. And when they come out, they think deep thoughts and with no more brains than you have. But they have one thing you haven’t got: a diploma.”
“Wait, Mr. Wizard — I mean, Dr. Oz — I mean, Mr. Oz! This diploma is for a bachelor’s in European women poetry studies!”
“That a girl, and you’re welcome!”
Speaking of deceptive old geezers, few have matched the lazy scumbagery of Grandpa Joe from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Something about the guy always rubbed me the wrong way like a prison cellmate giving a deep-tissue massage.
For example, he was “bedridden” for decades along with his wife and two other elderly invalids while his daughter worked her butt off to earn for the household as a single mother.
But wait a minute! As soon as his grandson, Charlie, finds the Golden Ticket to tour Wonka’s chocolate factory, well, Grandpa Joe not only miraculously walks, but dances and sings, which totally qualifies him to take Charlie on the tour, I guess.
And what did Grandpa Joe do while they’re at the chocolate factory? Why, he makes Charlie break the rules and breach a signed contract by stealing a swig of a Fizzy Lifting drink and bumping into the ceiling, which needed to be washed and sterilized. And what does Joe do when Wonka calls him out on it? He has the nerve to call Wonka the cheat and the crook.
What a fantastic example of responsible guardianship.
Now, if you think I’m only picking on senile old men, then don’t fret because last, but not least, is Jenny from “Forest Gump.”
Basically, the woman was being a tease to a mentally-challenged man for 30 years, never bothered opening his letters from Vietnam, came back all strung out and took advantage of poor Forest one night in what only could be described as statutory sexual assault and skipped town the next day.
Oh, but it gets better because she doesn’t decide to get back in touch with him until he’s a millionaire while she’s working at a minimum-wage waitress job, raising a kid while she’s dying from a disease, which she probably passed on to Forest, whom she then manipulated to raise the kid.
Yeah, I know she said the kid belongs to Forest, but, at that point, could he really believe anything she says?
“Of course he’s your kid, Forest, because I named him Forest after his daddy, and your name is Forest because that’s how genetics and heredity works.”
Now, I know there’s more unintentional villains out there in mediums of movies, books, songs and cave drawings, but I have no more space in this week’s column.
If you have any such villains in mind, please let me know, and if you can’t think of any, then just blankly stare at a wall until you come up with something.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.