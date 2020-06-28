It should go without saying, but don’t try anything I’m suggesting to do in this column because I’m a total idiot. Just ask my wife. In fact, you don’t even need to ask her because she’ll voluntarily tell you that I’m an idiot within 3 minutes of meeting her for the first time.
I remember when I was studying for my driver’s exam, constantly looking over that manual full of road rules that I have surely forgotten about as I mostly learned to drive from the streets…the first lesson being that you have to drive on the streets, not the sidewalk.
One day I was going over the manual at my grandfather’s house when he decided to quiz me.
“What do you do when you come up on a yellow light?” he asked.
“That’s a trick question, grandpap,” I said. “There’s no traffic lights on the sidewalk.”
“Ugh! What was the first lesson, Mark?”
“Oh yeah. Let’s see, at a yellow light, you slow down in anticipation of the light turning red.”
“No,” my grandfather said. “You drive like hell before it turns red.”
Such sage advice reminded me of Pennsylvania’s current situation with getting out of the red and yellow phases from COVID-19 restrictions and into the green phase. Sure, it’s a reverse traffic-light situation of red, then yellow and then green, but the same principle remains that everyone is rushing like hell to get to green and then getting away from green and hitting the sidewalks--I mean, streets.
Not that I blame anyone for wanting to get back to normal-normal from new-normal as soon as possible because businesses needed to reopen and people needed to get out of the house before they go all Jack Torrance on everyone while their kids are writing “REDRUM” in lipstick on house furniture.
However, it’s not going to feel normal any time soon as we are still urged to follow guidelines like wearing masks, washing hands, staying 6 feet apart, not licking door handles in public restrooms, etc.
That’s why I think the solution is not to keep advancing such protocols while everyone is wanting to go back to living semi-consequence free lives, but to relax other pre-COVID restrictions that society has accepted as scripture for years.
Think of it as colliding two different subatomic particles together. What’s the worst that can happen?
The first big one is smoking in restaurants and other indoor public places.
People have become so offended by the thought of smoking indoors that lighting up would quickly cause social distancing of not only 6 feet, but maybe 12 feet.
As a cigar smoker, I know that will be extremely effective as I once was scolded for enjoying a cigar on a bar’s outdoor patio, and I was the bar’s owner. Okay, I made that last part up, but you get the point.
The next on the list is pretty obvious, and that is posting a sign at every business entrance that reads, “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem, In Fact, We Welcome You To Also Have Avoided Bathing For A Few Days, Show Off Your Offensive Tattoos And Infected Body Piercings”.
Not only would nobody be foolish enough to go around whatever space you were occupying, but the staff would clean up after you and sanitize like they’re going to perform surgery.
My idea also includes ramping up all of those unlisted social indecencies that turn people off.
For example, families should be encouraged to give their children around 100 grams of sugar about 15 minutes before entering any facility or better yet, have them chug two 12-ounce bottles of Mountain Dew in the parking lot once they arrive.
Once inside the facility, the parents should not give their children any kind of discipline no matter how much noise they make or property damage they cause. Now that’s social distancing for ya. If you play your cards right and have more than three kids, you can probably have any room in the building to yourselves.
Another good idea is not silencing your cellphone. When you do receive a phone call with your phone’s Yoko Ono ringtone at full volume, put the caller on speakerphone so everyone in earshot can hear about the results of your colonoscopy.
Yes, I understand that my method is a rough adjustment for people, but if anything this pandemic has taught us, it’s how to adapt, how do be safe and comfortably live in society...with a respectable distance away from everyone...especially the freak with the oozing belly-button ring and talking with his mouth full of food about his favorite scene in the movie “The Human Centipede” on his speakerphone.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
