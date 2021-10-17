I’ve been really wanting to take advantage of purchasing groceries online for pickup and delivery, but that “family” of mine insists that we grocery shop at the store so I can “get some air,” so I can “stop practicing to be a hermit” and so I can “relearn social interaction.”
The thing about social interaction are the plenty of pitfalls that go with it, like sneezing in your hand before shaking someone’s hand, someone sneezing in their own hand before shaking your hand and you sneezing in someone’s hand as they try to block you from hugging them.
Of course, that’s more a CDC issue to worry about. What I’m discussing in today’s column is the social awkwardness you feel when running into someone you know while you’re shopping in the store.
And it’s not just anyone. It’s a person whom you haven’t seen in so long, the reunion warrants either a hug or a hearty, non-phlegm-coated handshake.
After that, you talk to this person, you catch up on how they’ve been, what they’re up to now, what’s new in their world, how their family is doing, if they still recycle, if they’ve given up on life, etc.
The exchange takes roughly five to 15 minutes as the two of you stand in the aisle as irritated shoppers trying to make their way around you. It’s an ordeal, for sure.
That exchange also happens while you’re crossing paths with this person because how often are you in the store and you nudge the person you are with and say, “Hey, doesn’t the back of that guy’s head look like the back of Dale’s head? I’ve seen the back of that head somewhere before! I hope they forget something and have to turn around to get it so I know for sure.”
The problem with your conversation comes soon after, when you have exhausted your initial conversation with the person, but you then cross paths with them in the next aisle.
That’s the part that makes me uncomfortable as I feel as though I’m being set up for a whole new greeting or a continuation of the conversation or making up lies about my personal life to make me appear normal, but I have nothing else left to talk about with this person.
The solutions I’ve tried over the years have left me unsatisfied and full of self loathing – more than normal. That is evident as I walk away, muttering, “stupid, stupid, stupid!”
One thing I’ve done is, when passing by, smile and say “hi” again, and they either nod and say “hi” back, neither of us knowing why.
Sometimes, I just say the person’s name, but I say it in a way that the person’s name is funny or I’m saying it like there’s something awesome about the name. Again, I don’t know why I’ve done that.
Once, such a person was passing me in the breakfast aisle as I was buying a box of Frosted Flakes, and I just held it up and said, “cereal,” and the person smiled and nodded as they walked by, like I was a lame exhibit at the zoo.
The other option is walking past them, maybe making eye contact, but saying nothing. That, strangely enough, is the most disturbing to me. The reason is because you and this other person just had this big reunion in the condiment aisle, and then you walk past them in the frozen food section like you’re total strangers.
Now, I’m sure mostly everyone has experienced this phenomenon, which I’m naming The Law of Diminishing Conversation, but I don’t know if anyone feels the same way I do about it, which I’m naming The Law of I Hope I’m Not the Only Crazy One Here.
What can I say? I’m not good at naming sociological laws or knowing basic sociology, for that matter, but I’m good with coming up with solutions to such issues.
When running into a long-time-no-see person, you have to be aware of your surroundings, meaning what aisle you happen to be in will determine when you temporarily cut ties with that person.
If you are in the back of the store, making your way to the front, and they’re doing the same, you meet, greet, hug/handshake/make out a little and then you say, “Catch you in the next aisle” or “To be continued by the pasta section.”
You then continue shopping until you run into them again and say, “So, how’s your mom and them doing?”
After that exchange, you repeat the process, running into them in the next aisle and saying, “Did I mention I still have that goiter?”
It’s a wonderful system because every time you see them, you have something new to talk about, you’re not holding up any other shoppers and you have time to think about the next subject so you two aren’t standing there, staring at each other with dumb smiles on your faces, waiting for the other person to speak, which I named The Law of Verbal Chicken.
Keep in mind, you have to make adjustments when you’re either halfway through your shopping or nearly done with your shopping, but that’s up to you to gauge and execute.
With that said, I have high hopes that this column will help spread the word, as this is a trend that needs to be universally known – much like accepting a hug from an old friend instead of what germs their suspiciously wet hand may contain.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
