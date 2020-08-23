Has there ever been an established protocol of thanking someone for holding a door open when going through two sets of doors?
It’s something I think about way more than the number of times recommended by my OCD therapist, who said there wasn’t even a condition for my obsession and labeled it as “other”. Feels good to be a pioneer.
Anyway, I always try to be polite, and I expect the same in return. It’s not too much to ask. It’s the Golden Rule, which everyone knows if you’re nice and polite to people, you receive gold. Forty-two years of being nice, and I’m still waiting for the gold.
I think I’ll eventually receive the gold, but I’m pretty sure if I’m not polite, the clock resets itself, and I have to start being nice all over again and being nice makes me miserable.
When someone is in front of me at two sets of doors, I hope they do the right thing and hold both doors open for me because I would do the same for them unless they were running after me with a bloodied meat cleaver. That’s where I draw the line.
I also have my thank-you pattern down for such a situation. The first time they open the door for me, I say, “thank you.” The second time at the next door, I just say “thanks.”
Also, what does the person in front of me think when I hit them with the thank-you combo?
It’s either, “Why, what a kind young man!” or “Yeah, I heard you the first time, stalker—just don’t follow me to the restroom.”
But, in the long run, I think it’s better to be on the safe side and thank someone twice in any which way that fits you best, because you may encounter someone who may be rubbed the wrong way if they only receive one thank you.
Someone like me.
When someone is behind me and I’m coming up on two sets of doors, I have to judge that person on their etiquette and there are several scenarios that could play out.
First, if I get the one thank you, but nothing the second time, I have to go back and judge the sincerity of the first thank you—not by the choice of words, but the tone. By the time I correctly gauge if a “you’re welcome” is warranted, they have already moved past me, have entered their vehicle, have headed home and have finished eating dinner. But that’s okay because I followed them home and watched them through a window.
I’ve had plenty of awkward “you’re welcomes” that way.
If the person doesn’t thank me the first time, I still will hold open the door a second time in the false hope I would receive a thank-you.
All the while, the little devil on my shoulder is whispering, “Just fall backwards right now and send that ingrate behind you away in an ambulance!”
The little angel on my shoulder, however, is going, “Don’t be so quick to judge; you don’t know the kind of day they’re having or what they’re going through in private as it’s better to look on the light that shines from all within.”
But if I receive no thank you both times, then both the devil and the angel are yelling, “Fall backwards! Fall backwards! Fall backwards!”
“And shove your elbow into them when you do it!” the angel adds.
If I get an enthusiastic “thank you” both times, I automatically say, “You’re welcome!,” but the second one is a cautious, guarded “you’re welcome” that I would give a stalker that I’m afraid will follow me into the restroom.
I know what you’re thinking. “Why is a sexy beast like Mark Hofmann not modeling professionally?” and also, “What if there’s three or more sets of doors?”
Simple. The three-door trifecta goes like this: #1—thank you, #2—say nothing and nod, but if they don’t see you nod, then grunt, #3—thanks.
Anything more than three doors, you’ll need to stop the person in front of you or behind you and work out a verbal contract of gratitude. Just make sure you put in a time frame about getting gold. I think that’s where I messed up.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
