As a theoretical person, I’m always looking to better myself physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, financially and eventually.
So, when I was browsing the internet to find a recipe for high-fructose corn syrup like my grandma used to make, I was drawn to an article titled “21 Life Hacks From Warren Buffett.”
For those who don’t know anything about Warren Buffett, he’s an investor and businessman worth approximately $101.6 billion, according to Forbes, the authority in finding out how much people are worth or worthless, in some cases.
Also, when you have $101 billion, is it really necessary to include the “.6”? Does that add some legitimacy to be over the halfway point to reach $102 billion?
When I look at my bank account, I don’t tell people I have $8.11; I just tell them I have eight bucks, and then whoever is soliciting a donation from me normally leaves me alone and sometimes even hands me a few bucks.
Going into the article, I was expecting Buffett to give stock advice to the tune of something like, “Therefore, I recommend investing regularly at fixed intervals of funds that track a broad-based index. Any questions?”
“Yes, Mr. Buffett, are you related to Jimmy Buffet?”
However, the advice from Buffett – Warren, not Jimmy – was certainly more in line with a guy like me who has fallen asleep while watching “Wall Street,” but that advice still didn’t apply to me.
While there’s not enough space in this week’s column to go over all 21 life hacks listed, I’ll hit the highlights with the first piece of advice, and that was to decide you’re going to be rich.
OK ... I’ve decided – wait! Oh, all right. I got it. I thought I lost the thought there.
Two pieces of advice that didn’t stick for me was to start saving at a young age and graduate college early.
Well, I’m 43 years old with eight bucks in the bank – I mean, $8.11 in the bank. I’d say the yacht has sailed on those two, Warren.
Speaking of money, another piece of advice was to reinvest your profits.
What ... what are these …”profits” of which you speak? Is that, like, the money that appears in my checking account before bills and life leave me with eight dollars?
One nugget of advice was to live frugally, which is good advice for a lot of people, but why, if I want to be rich, would I want to live the way I’m living right now?
That’s like deciding to diet and exercise to finally be attractive to the opposite sex, but then you’re told you have to be celibate.
At that point, I grew angry and then just skimmed through the article and when I started finding advice like being true to yourself, investing in yourself, being honest and giving back, I began to wonder if the guy is just some crazy old hippie that won on a bunch of scratch-off tickets.
Of course, Warren Buffet is just one guy and there are plenty of billionaires out there – people we’ve never even heard of, so I thought it would be best to contact one of these people to have a real one-on-one conversation.
However, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson weren’t available because their reps said the men were “flying in a rocket ship above the Earth” – yeah, likely story; the reps couldn’t just say they’re in the bathroom? – and Bill Gates hacked into my browser search history and declined an interview and any further contact through a court order.
But like the great Buffett famously said, “Wasting away again in Margaritaville ...”, which I took to mean I had to check social media for the answer, and that I did with someone on Facebook, claiming to be the “Billionaire Babe Magnet76.”
Seemed legit, so I set up this interview:
ME: Mr. Babe Magnet 76, how do I become a billionaire?
BBM76: First, you need to invest a few million dollars ...
ME: Scratch that, how do I become a millionaire?
BBM76: First, you need to invest a few hundred thousand dollars ...
ME: Let’s reset by saying I have $8.11 in the bank.
BBM76: Better invest in scratch-off tickets. And, before you can ask another dumb questions, this interview is over.
Yep. That’s just what I had thought.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
