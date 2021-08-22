I have to give a shout-out to my brother, who was a big inspiration for this week’s column.
You see, he and I were talking, and I was saying I didn’t have an idea for my next column, everyone is going to find out I’m a fraud, I’m going to lose my job and family, and then I would have to move in with him and his wife and kids.
He cut me off, told me to stop sobbing and suggested I write about the cultural phenomenon of dad jokes and offered some insight on the subject.
Dad jokes, for those who are unfamiliar, are those quick, punny jokes that make the one telling the joke (99.9999829% of the time it’s a dad) laugh the hardest. The recipient of the joke normally groans, rolls their eyes or sometimes laughs, but they feel ashamed to laugh at even the most legitimately funny dad joke.
Some examples:
“Why shouldn’t you iron a four-leaf clover? Because you don’t want to press your luck!”
“How does a barber cut hair on the moon? Eclipse it!”
“What do Olympic sprinters eat before a race? Nothing...they fast!”
It’s not like I haven’t thought of writing about dad jokes before, but I marked it up as some kind of biological thing that happens to a man’s chemical makeup when he suddenly has fatherly responsibilities or maybe some kind of socio-psychological event that’s a hybrid of the nature-nurture debate gone very wrong.
I didn’t understand the simple idea and it was like my brother so aptly put it, “Well, what other jokes do I know that I can tell my kids? A priest, a minister and a rabbi visit a brothel…”
I’d write the rest of that joke, but it may hurt my chances of running for public office someday.
It’s said, but true. People’s jokes evolve as they grow older, and the bridge from immaturity to maturity is burned down by your children with flamethrowers ... or so it seems, but more on that later.
If you don’t believe me, think about the innocence of childhood and hearing a “dirty joke” on the playground.
TIMMY: “Knock, knock!”
JOHNNY: “Who’s there?”
TIMMY: “Poopy.”
JOHNNY: “Poopy who?”
TIMMY: “Poopy fart-butt.”
They both then hysterically laugh for approximately three minutes.
JOHNNY: “Oh, Timmy, you’re one of the best comedy writers on the playground!”
TIMMY: “Really? I thought my timing was a bit off.”
JOHNNY: “No, you should totally open with that at lunch tomorrow.”
So, gentlemen, we’ve gone from the playground, to jokes that would offend a motorcycle gang at a bachelor party and then to the never-offensive dad jokes.
Why? What happened?
The answer is simple. It’s not the kids who are responsible for dad jokes, but the wives.
Now, I want to stress that not all wives are responsible for this plague that has infected the world of comedy, but a majority of the wives are, and I think it’s a safe bet those wives don’t read my columns.
Single dads — not all single dads, I have to stress — will likely tell either playground jokes or bachelor party jokes to their kids without a second thought unless the second thought is, “Yep, I was right the first time to think that was a darn funny joke.”
The problem is with the wives, the officers of inappropriateness that lurk behind every corner with ears tuned like dog’s and will scold their man for corrupting a child’s innocence.
You know that to be true if your kid’s unmarried uncle is visiting and does or says something funny, but offensive; it’s always the wife that swoops in to tell them what’s what.
However, the uncle doesn’t falter like the husband as his reply is normally, “What!? That was funny!,” and the father just thinks, “Yes, darn funny.”
It’s just logical to wonder where it goes from the dad jokes, and that’s the good news to come out of this column.
You see, as we adult males grow older, we get a little more grizzled, a little more cranky, the filter between our minds and our mouths begin to malfunction and we become indifferent--perhaps even hostile — to the thoughts, feelings and opinions of others.
In other words, the dad joke phase of a married man’s life is just a plateau; there’s no telling how wide the plateau is, but it will eventually slope down to bachelor party jokes and, if us men have enough grit, then we’ll tell the bawdiest of jokes in front of kids and their parents while the little rugrats are being baptized by the Pope himself.
Who said there’s nothing to look forward to about getting old?
So, when a dad tells a dad joke, keep in mind it won’t last forever and keep in mind that they’re not dad jokes; they’re wife jokes because the wife may groan and roll her eyes, too, but she’s also thinking, “At least it’s not that one about the Sunday school teacher with Tourette’s ... even though that was a darn funny joke.”
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
