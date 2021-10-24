I always say I do my best thinking when I’m either sitting on the toilet or driving around.
If I can figure out a way to do those things at the same time, I’d truly be unstoppable.
In my bathroom, we have a small dresser in front of the toilet that holds magazines, a book or two, hygiene products and lawn darts in its drawers for those who really get bored in the bathroom.
Anyway, screwed into the side of the dresser is a single-roll toilet-paper dispenser, so I tend to stare at toilet paper a good bit while I’m in there, looking for a purpose.
One thing I always ponder is the classic over/under debate when it comes to toilet paper. Now, to be forthright, I really don’t care which way the TP hangs. My only concern is if there is enough in reach on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For more information, my research led me to The International Center for Bathroom Etiquette (icbe.org) where they present both sides of the over/under debate.
The over method, the center says, is the way hotels hang a roll of toilet paper so the housekeeper can fold over the end to let the next guest know they have been in the room.
I honestly never realized that’s the way hotels do it — mainly because when I sit on a hotel toilet after nine hours in the car, my moment of peace is shattered by banging on the door and screaming, “Daddy, I gotta gooooooooooo!” Then, it’s all business, and I don’t have time to give the toilet paper the admiration it deserves.
On the other hand, which may not be the best phrase to use when describing toilet paper, the ICBE states that the under hanging method is one that is “functionally superior.”
According to the center, the under method offers easier rolling up of excess paper, easier tearing off of a strip from the roll and it gives you some extra inches to maneuver in a crowded situation.
While the center does offer a compelling and well thought-out explanation that has earned them my respect, I still find myself with no preference on how to hang my toilet paper.
Turns out, I don’t even need to because a toilet paper company has made the decision for me.
The other day, while I was sitting on my porcelain throne, I studied the roll (it was hanging under, but that’s totally random), and I noticed something odd.
The toilet paper was Charmin and along with the pleasant triangles and ribbons design on the sheets, the company branded its name in the design; however, the name was upside down.
In a Bold Move (BM, for short), Charmin made a silent statement that toilet paper should hang over.
As you can imagine, that left me with a lot of questions.
First, why?
This country is divided enough as it is, but now the people at Charmin had to draw a line in the sand — or litter box, in this case — and now we have something else to yell at each other about on cable news.
Second, what else does this company proclaim?
Keep in mind, Charmin’s advertising strategy to this day with the family of cartoon bears was created to answer an age-old question people say to me when I ask if I offended them.
Does a bear — ahem — go poo-poo in the woods?
I thought I’d find answers on their website (charmin.com) and what I found was a wealth of Willy Wonka-esque magic that included a list of prototype items that integrate technology into the bathroom, a quiz to determine if your family has the right toilet-paper-to-tushy ratio and tips and articles on everything from man-cave bathroom designs to an article titled “How to Enjoy Pooping at Work.”
I’m not kidding.
To be clear, I’m not endorsing Charmin or getting any compensation from Charmin, but all I can say about the website is . .. Mine eyes have seen the glory!
However, I was disappointed to find nothing on why they prefer the over method of toilet-paper hanging.
Maybe, just maybe, someday they’ll explain the reason on the website, which I will continue to visit to find out the answer and to see how their research and development department is coming with my suggestion of a toilet driver’s seat.
It’s a Bold Move, for sure, but if anyone can do it, I’m sure they can.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com.
