As if I’m not jealous enough of children now-a-days, even in the dumpster fire year 2020 I have great envy at my 10-year-old stepdaughter, Emma, when she went “back to school”.
I remember those glorious days way back when in early 2019 when she would physically go to school.
I’d spend a good part of the morning trying to wake her up with a bullhorn and threatening to soak her with a garden hose.
I’d then walk her down our driveway and wait for the bus where Emma asked me every 70 to 80 seconds for the time. In the two or three minutes prior to the scheduled stop time for the bus, Emma would continuously say the bus would be late until it actually showed up on time. Finally, I’d continuously watch both sides of the road for vehicles approaching from either direction because I equate any vehicle on the roadway while my kid is crossing to be some crazy death machine from a “Mad Max” movie.
“Hurry up and cross, Emma!” I shouted one morning. “There’s a 1992 Geo Metro 200 yards away, and I can’t tell if it’s slowing down or not!”
While those were fun times, COVID-19 had to go and ruin it like it did with everything else from offering to take used chewing gum from the mouths of strangers on the street to wearing a mask over my face when going to the bank to freak people out.
Prior to summer, Emma’s at-home school consisted of her waking up at the crack of noon, spending two or three hours out of the day doing online school work and then lounging around to watch TV and flirt with committing insurance fraud.
That’s not like my job where I have to work from home, slaving for eight hours straight over a laptop while in my pajamas on the couch or in the bathtub, which I strongly recommend not doing following my near-fatal electrocution/house fire/neighborhood blackout.
This school year, however, the little punk had to shape up with half her week in school and half the week in home remote learning. Unlike the last school year, this time she’s on a strict schedule, waking up at the crack of 8 a.m. and doing school work for a whole six hours.
While that change still isn’t satisfactory to me, from what I’ve overheard through the crack of the bathroom door (don’t worry because I learned my lesson as I normally work from the toilet and not the bathtub), and I learned that remote schooling is somewhat like the real thing.
In fact, it’s virtually virtual reality!
For starters, the teachers actually take attendance and when they call on Emma, she unmutes her computer, says “here” and mutes it again.
I remember when we had substitute teachers, and kids used to switch seats to sit next to their friends and then pretend to be the kid assigned to the seat during attendance. Since Emma has no close neighbors in her grade, she’s been denied the opportunity to do such a swap.
I suggested she let me pretend to be her whenever a substitute is there, but unless Emma’s going to a circus school to be the greatest bearded lady of all time, even a substitute could see I didn’t belong.
Speaking of not belonging, students in the first week of school still virtually entered into the wrong classroom.
It happened twice, actually, where the teacher concluded with attendance and started to begin the lesson when a voice came up, saying, “I don’t think I belong in this class.”
“Where are you supposed to be, dear?” the teacher said.
“English,” the lost student said.
“Well, that’s Mrs. MacDonald’s room,” the teacher said. “She’s right down the hall at https://www.appletonschooldistrict/burkeselementary-middle.edu/://:macdonald32532639106497. You can’t miss it.”
As if I’m not already sounding old, I wonder if students still pass notes in class. I imagine when students are physically in class nowadays, they may get caught texting. However, when learning at home, a teacher would have next to no idea if the kid is Facebooking, Instagramming, Twittering or, if they’re old fashioned, emailing.
The teacher would have to have some kind of background in cyber security from the State Department to outsmart some of these brats online...maybe experience in counter terrorism, too.
In conclusion, all we can do is hope this “new normal” turns into “old nightmare” real quick so I can get Emma off to school for five days straight so I can do my job in peace and quiet and a little bit of danger while in the bathtub.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.