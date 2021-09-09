I often hear the phrase, “That’s the stupidest thing I ever heard.”
That’s mostly from my wife when I tell her what my upcoming column is going to be.
However, after hearing that phrase from her at least 52 weeks out of the year, it kind of loses its luster. The stupidest thing one would ever hear should not be thrown around like the other sayings like “I love you” or “I’ll never forget this moment” or “We the jury find…” because after you truly hear the stupidest thing you ever heard, two things happen.
First, you never, ever forget the stupidest thing you ever heard. I’ve forgotten my own birthday on occasion, but the stupidest thing I ever heard has always stayed with me.
Second, after you hear the stupidest thing you ever heard, you look for something to top it. You either do that consciously or subconsciously, which I’ve literally done for decades.
Now, before I reveal the stupidest thing I ever heard, I won’t disclose from whom I heard it as the person is still alive and hadn’t died from their own stupidity like I wagered they would.
All I can tell you is the person was not a child when they said it, nor were they under the influence of alcohol or any legal or illegal drugs, and they said what they said with absolute seriousness.
Okay, I built this thing up enough. The stupidest thing I’ve ever heard was:
“I believe, if you think about it hard enough, you can fly.”
Anyone who’s a regular reader of this column may find that phrase familiar. I mentioned it in a column about someone spending over $250 for blue jeans that were designed to look muddy, and here’s the quote from that column:
“Aside from it being the stupidest thing I ever heard, not counting when someone once told me they believe if they really think hard enough, they can fly…”
Even the jeans didn’t out-stupid the stupidest thing I ever heard, and when I wrote that line four years ago, I mentioned it as a goalpost in terms of stupid things I’ve heard.
To go over how stupid the stupidest thing I ever heard is, I’ll break it down by examining it phrase by phrase.
First, there’s “I believe,” which means what’s about to follow is a conviction of faith from the speaker — much like one believes in a higher power, a lower power or solar power.
Then we have “if you think about it hard enough.”
Thinking hard; that’s something of which the author of the statement has never been accused.
Also, thinking hard is one thing, but thinking “hard enough” takes it to another level.
I’ve always had a problem with doing something to the point of “enough” because it’s a goal without a metric, much like a rebel without a cause or an Abbott without a Costello.
For example, if someone gives me a riddle to solve, and I can’t do it and give up, they tell me I’m not thinking hard enough.
“How hard is hard enough?” I’d say.
“Until your eyes twitch and ears start bleeding,” they’d say.
Then I would feel confident of what I need to do to solve the riddle.
On the other hand, if I ask how hard is enough in the same scenario, and what’s enough is completely unknown, what can they say?
“You’ll know it’s not enough when you don’t have the answer, it’s enough when you have the answer and it’s more than enough when you die.”
So, yeah, enough ain’t really enough, especially when I bring up the last and key phrase of the comment, and that’s, “you can fly.”
I’d like to offer some context, but I don’t recall what in the conversation sparked the stupidest thing I ever heard.
I can, however, tell you the statement wasn’t made regarding purchasing an airplane ticket and boarding a commercial flight or studying to be a pilot to legally operate an aircraft.
The statement meant that a human being could levitate without the aid of wires, magnets, wind, jet pack or David Copperfield, and then rely on self-propulsion to travel by air from one location to the other.
They say when you experience trauma, your brain manages to block out everything that happened; I think something similar happened in this case because I honestly can’t remember how I responded to the stupidest thing I ever heard. I must have handled it well because I’m pretty sure a debate didn’t follow, and I know the subject was never brought up again.
Now, I have to say, something else happened to me after the stupidest thing I ever heard.
To this day, every now and then, I look up to the sky, into the clouds and the unexplored infinite possibilities that exist beyond this planet, and I think — nay, I believe — that even the stupidest thing could very well be true.
Nah, just kidding. I just get a good chuckle out of it every now and then.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One ... and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.