I was once told that communication is important in a marriage. Of course, I think it was my wife who said that — I’m not really sure; I was half paying attention.
Normally when she talks, I hear her muffled voice coming from miles away as I’m normally thinking about beer and what other possible advances could exist in streaming entertainment. I mean, we can watch feature-length movies and television on our phones. Where else can it go from there?
Anyway, back on track, my wife will be the first person to tell you that I’m not big on communication...she would also be the last person to tell you and would even give you some reminders in between those other times, too.
But with all of our communication arguments, the one that irritates me the most is when she asks me to tell her about conversations I’ve had.
Maybe I’m crazy, but a normal exchange between a couple on a subject goes something like this…
“What were you talking about with George?”
“Throwing rocks over a bridge.”
“Okay, Mark Hofmann, you handsome slab of man!”
My wife, on the other hand, wants to know details like there’s a transcript that I’ve been hiding from her.
The following is everything she would ask about a conversation I had…
“What were you and George talking about?...What did George say?...What did you say?...What did George say after that?...What was his tone when he said it?...Were there any hand gestures involved?...What else did you two talk about?...Nothing?...For 20 minutes, you just talked about throwing rocks over a bridge?...What’s wrong with you?”
To be fair, my side of that conversation pretty much goes like this…
“I don’t know…I can’t remember…I don’t know…I don’t recall...Excited, I think—I don’t know his tone…There may have been a middle finger, but I can’t remember the context...That’s all we talked about…I don’t know.”
Then she becomes angry at me when I can’t remember what both parties said verbatim — no matter how mundane the conversation was.
However, I should try a little harder to remember important facts to relay back to my wife like, for example, my last trip to the doctor when he told me how long I have to live, but I don’t want to be taken out of a conversation due to meticulous note taking on my part.
“Wait! Slow down, George. Now, how big were the rocks, how many rocks did you throw and how would you describe your tone right now? I was going to say childishly solem, but I want to accurately relay this moment.”
The other problem is that I’m a reporter who has to take notes for his job, so I can’t have a pleasant conversation with George about teasing wildlife with peanut-butter-smeared tennis balls without feeling like I’m on the clock.
That all being said, I’m always trying to become a better person, a more compassionate person and a more upstanding human being no matter how many people I have to kill to make that happen, so there has to be a solution.
Well, it turns out there is no good solution, so I would have to opt for the not-so-good solution and that’s for my wife to pay me to take notes on every conversation I have.
I figure that if I have to act like I’m doing my job, I might as well get paid to do so.
To be clear, it’s not like I’m going to make a fortune off this venture as my fee of $785 a month will go toward supplies like pens, notebooks, a voice recorder, batteries, a body camera and a sassy part-time secretary.
Of course, no matter how accurate my note-taking efforts may be, there’s always that off-chance that my wife may still not get the entire story.
“Mark, what were you and my brother talking about? I overheard something about your bachelor party.”
“No comment, no comment, off the record, deny, deny, no comment, off the record and speak to my attorney — just leave me alone so I can go back to thinking about beer and Netflix.”
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. He hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday. His book, “Stupid Brain,” is available on Amazon.com.
