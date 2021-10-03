Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.