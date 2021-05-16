Of all the theorems I’ve enjoyed and embraced over the years, I would have to say my favorite is The Infinite Monkey theorem.
The theorem states that a monkey hitting keys at random on a typewriter keyboard for an infinite amount of time will almost surely type any given text, such as the complete works of William Shakespeare, just not “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” which The Bard totally phoned in.
As a side note on the theorem, I’ve never been sure if the monkey is supposed to live forever or if they put a new monkey in once the previous one retires, and that process continues on for centuries until we end up with “A Planet of the Apes” scenario.
Anyway, I think that theorem has already been put in motion and while the monkey hasn’t even yet produced a Shakespeare sonnet, I think the monkey has cornered the market on the infinite possibilities of greeting cards.
That probability really came to light last week when my stepdaughter and I were rushing into the store to find a last-minute Mother’s Day card for my mom, my wife, my wife’s mom and my wife’s step-mom.
Of course, the horror of that bad timing is always the empty rows that once held the Mother’s Day card of all Mother’s Day cards — one so cherished that the recipient would frame it, keep it by her bed and kiss it every night.
In my situation, the only remaining cards were those for grandmothers from brothers-in-law.
“Okay...we can make that work,” I said, snatching cards and the remaining wilting flowers. We went off to make memories of another mediocre Mother’s Day.
It did strike me odd that such unique sender-to-recipient cards existed, and it had neighbors for all kinds of scenarios.
I found lists of different holidays, occasions and people involved in a greeting-card exchange and discovered holidays that were unknown to me, occasions that I had no idea required a card and people whom I never thought to exist.
It gets complicated when people need to buy cards for engagements/weddings or a pregnancy/births.
With the wedding, you have cards for the bride, the groom, the bride and groom, the bride and bride, the groom and groom, the bride-to-be, the groom-to-be, the bride-to-be-and-baby-riding-shotgun, mother and/or father-in-law-to-be, son and/or daughter-in-law-to-be, clergy, clergy-to-be, maid of honor, best man, wedding party and that one member of the wedding party that nobody is really thrilled to have, but they needed an extra body to even out everything.
With pregnancies, you have such options as mom-to-be, dad-to-be, brother and/or sister-to-be, baby-to-be, new parents, new siblings, new baby, parents, brothers and sister and baby. Like the wedding, you can also add “grand,” “great-grand,” “great, great-grand” and “greatest-grandest” to each person.
Don’t forget that you can also pick the “step family” categories for all those stepparents, step-grandparents, step-kids, step-siblings, step-aunts and uncles, step-cousins, step-ladders and step-aerobics.
Not surprising, but I found a few head scratchers in there because, if you’re not in a situation that would require such a card, you really have no clue what the card is all about.
First, there’s “any boy and/or any girl,” which kind of shotguns the greeting to anyone in the crossfire.
“Hey, kid I just met, you’re okay. Here’s a card saying so.”
Next was “bonus brother and/or sister.” Now, I really racked my brain on this one, but the best I could conclude is that it’s an adoption or step-sibling situation or maybe a family buys a minivan that comes with six months of free satellite radio and an extra kid to help fill all the seats.
Moving on, we have “...and family” attached to different relatives like “sister and family,” “second cousin twice removed and family” or “The Addams Family and family”.
I didn’t know what to think of that because, as you have read, there’s plenty of combinations of greeting-card recipients to include specific members of someone’s family. My only thought is that it’s a subtle way to say, for example, “Sister, I love you, but your husband and kids are just plain horrible.”
But my hands-down favorite has to be “romantic interest,” which is a formal way of getting unwanted messages from a stalker.
“Oh no...it’s a card from You Know Who, and I say that because that’s how he signs the card, and he signs it in his own blood!”
Man, when I was a hopelessly-romantic teenager, those cards would’ve come in handy.
Believe me, I’m just scratching a very itchy surface on the possibilities of greeting cards.
If I would have added everything, then my editor would have to send me a carpal tunnel syndrome get-well card on National Employee Work-Related-Injury Day.
But I want to end this week’s column by going back to the Mother’s Day card hunt and the card that actually caused a gas bubble to form in my brain.
It was a card from a grandmother to a granddaughter to wish them happy Mothers’ Day.
So, if that grandmother was sending a Mother’s Day card to her granddaughter, she would also have to send one to her daughter to wish her happy Mother’s Day, that daughter would have to send her daughter a card, that daughter would also receive a card from her kid and would also send a card to her mother and grandmother, her kid would also send a card to their grandmother and great-grandmother and that grandmother would have to send a card to her mother — the whole thing sounds like a greeting-card boomerang.
Boomerang celebrations! There really should be a card for that — wait ... oh, yeah, there is.
According to Hofmann is written by staff reporter Mark Hofmann of Rostraver Township. His books, “Good Mourning! A Guide to Biting the Big One...and Dying, Too” and “Stupid Brain,” are available on Amazon.com. He co-hosts the “Locally Yours” radio show on WMBS 590 AM every Friday.
