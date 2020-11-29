Andersons celebrate 50th anniversary

William Anderson and Shauna (Powell) Anderson were married on Nov. 14, 1970 at Ronco Church.
After seeing Shauna only once to introduce himself, Bill proclaimed to his closest friends that he met the woman that he would marry. The feelings were undeniably mutual. After the couple tied the knot, they began a family with two children, Will and Bobbi, and made a place to call home for others.
Bill and Shauna have been wonderful examples of commitment and true love. They’ve taught us how to value and support both friends and family. Their children, friends, and family wish them a blessed Golden Anniversary with many more years to come!
